Adam Thielen shows love to Randy Moss before Panthers game
Longtime former Vikings wide receiver and Minnesota native Adam Thielen showed up in a Randy Moss jersey prior to the Panthers' game against the Cowboys on Sunday. It's a cool gesture from Thielen, two days after Moss announced on Instagram that he's recovering from bile duct cancer.
Thielen, who hails from Detroit Lakes, MN, grew up wearing Moss jerseys as a big Vikings fan.
Thielen went on to star at Minnesota State Mankato before becoming one of the great undrafted success stories in NFL history with his hometown team. He played for the Vikings from 2013-22 and caught 55 touchdown passes, which ranks third in franchise history — one spot behind Moss's 92.
The support for Moss since his announcement on Friday has been cool to see. The whole football world is rallying around one of the greatest players to grace the field, with the message "Let's Moss Cancer."
Moss, 47, revealed on IG live that he recently spent six days in the hospital after undergoing a surgical procedure to treat his cancer. He still has to do chemotherapy and radiation treatment moving forward, but he's confident that he's on the road to recovery. Moss, who introduced himself as a "cancer survivor," is hoping to be back on ESPN as soon as his health permits.
Thielen is in his second season with the Panthers. The 34-year-old missed some time due to injury this year but has been playing at a high level lately.
