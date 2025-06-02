Justin Jefferson talks J.J. McCarthy's growth, decision to attend OTAs
In previous years, Justin Jefferson hasn't been present at OTAs at TCO Performance Center. These practices are technically voluntary, and the face of the Vikings' franchise has often had other things going on (and some uncertainty around his contract until he signed a big extension almost exactly one year ago). The NFL's receiving yardage leader over the last five seasons doesn't exactly need the reps.
This year is different. Jefferson has been out there with the rest of his teammates, putting in work and building towards what the Vikings hope will be a special 2025 season.
"It's definitely important," he said after Monday's practice. "To gain a little bit of a sight of what the new year is going to look like, to build that connection with my teammates, and especially with my quarterback. It's definitely great to be out here early. ... When they asked for me to be here, it was a no-brainer."
The quarterback part is key. Jefferson's QB for the first four years of his career was Kirk Cousins, who he developed a strong rapport with. Last year, it was Sam Darnold, who was new to the Vikings but had started plenty of games in the NFL. This year, it's J.J. McCarthy, a 22-year-old who hasn't yet thrown his first regular season pass.
The Vikings' vision involves McCarthy completing passes to Jefferson for years and years to come. They got some work together last offseason before McCarthy's season-ending knee injury, but the reps are far more frequent now that he's in the QB1 role. And the more they can do to develop their chemistry, the better.
"It's been great," Jefferson said. "Him being here last year, I got to know him a lot last year, but of course, him being my quarterback this year, being able to talk to him more, pick his brain a little more, see what he likes, what he doesn't like, how he throws the ball, all of that is a big factor to a quarterback. Just trying to learn every bit that I can. Even off the field, just trying to chop it up and make sure we're well connected."
Last year, McCarthy was a rookie trying to get accustomed to life in the NFL and learn the ropes behind Darnold. He's now used to how things go — and has the confidence that comes with being the guy heading into this season.
"He understands the role that he has now," Jefferson said. "He understands that he is the starting quarterback at this moment, so I feel like he kinda brings that with him to practice. Knowing that he has to have that leadership. He's the captain of our team. I feel like his awareness of the game and his intelligence has really grown."
What else has Jefferson learned about McCarthy? The young QB can spin it.
"He definitely has an arm, that's for sure," Jefferson said. "He can definitely zip it when he has to."
McCarthy plays the most important position in the sport, but there's no doubt who the Vikings' best player and leader is. Jefferson is one of the biggest superstars in the entire NFL, and as he heads into his sixth season, he's continuing to do more and more from a leadership standpoint. That's why his presence at OTAs matters.
"Everybody that knows me knows that growing up, I was more of a shy guy, more leading by example than by my voice," Jefferson said. "I had to learn being vocal, learning that I have some type of influence on this team. So whenever I have some type of encouraging words or have that chance to bring up the team, that makes a difference. And even just being here makes a difference. It just feels great to be around the team earlier than normal and carrying on that leadership role."