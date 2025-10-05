Justin Jefferson's greatness was on full display in Vikings' London win
Jordan Addison caught the decisive touchdown in the final minute, but Justin Jefferson was the driving force behind the Vikings' come-from-behind victory over the Browns on Sunday in a game they desperately needed to win.
Jefferson's greatness was on full display in London. It's not just that he caught seven passes for 123 yards — his second straight 120-yard outing across the pond — it's the way he did it.
In the first quarter, Jefferson had three gains of 11-15 yards, including two on the Vikings' first touchdown drive of the day. Early in the third quarter, he drew a pass interference penalty on Greg Newsome to move the chains on a third down. One play later, he made a leaping grab in front of Newsome for 21 yards. The Vikings went on to score their second touchdown on that series.
Jefferson was far from done. Early in the fourth quarter, with the Vikings facing a third and 10, Carson Wentz gave his superstar receiver a chance on a deep ball up the seam. Jefferson rewarded him with a twisting grab for a 38-yard gain.
The Vikings didn't end up scoring on that drive, perhaps due to a camera wire impacting Will Reichard's missed field goal. But their defense gave them two more chances. And eventually, when they had to have it, they put together a drive. One of the key plays that set up Addison's touchdown was a 21-yard strike from Wentz to Jefferson, who went up on his back shoulder and made a contested grab over Browns star cornerback Denzel Ward.
It was one of those 50/50 balls that are more like 80/20 propositions when Jefferson is the target, no matter who's defending. It's a tough play that he makes look routine.
"I've been so proud of the way he's led our football team," Kevin O'Connell said postgame. "It's his ability to rise to the moment. I thought the catch down the middle was a pretty critical one, even though we didn't end up getting points on that drive. Then he makes the play down the right sideline. Our team feeds off of 18 in so many ways."
After a somewhat quiet start to the season, Jefferson is up to 449 receiving yards on just 29 receptions through five games. That puts him on pace for over 1,500 yards — a mark he's reached in every fully-healthy season since his rookie year, when he had only 1,400. His remarkable consistency is a big reason why he has a strong case as the best wide receiver on the planet.
One of the most telling testaments to Jefferson's greatness is the way he's able to produce no matter who's playing quarterback. Yes, he's put up huge numbers with Kirk Cousins and Sam Darnold throwing him the football. But he also does it when playing with a backup like Nick Mullens or Wentz. Jefferson has now played seven complete games with either Mullens or Wentz, and this was his fourth performance of 120 yards or more in that sample.
Jefferson has caught at least one pass from seven different quarterbacks in just the last three seasons. And whenever he's asked about the QB changes, he says the same thing: It doesn't matter who's throwing him the ball, as long as he gets open and they give him a chance to make plays.
"It's just all about getting open and being that open target for (my quarterback)," Jefferson said on Sunday. "And that's something that I always stress on myself and put on myself, especially if they're playing me man-to-man and they're giving me an opportunity to win against one person. My job is to go out there and get open and make plays. Being doubled, being tripled, single coverage, it doesn't matter. And it doesn't matter who's throwing that ball, 18 is gonna go out there and make a play."
Jefferson has shattered all kinds of records since being drafted in 2020, and there's no reason to think he won't continue to do so. Despite being just 26 years old, it's not an exaggeration to say he's on pace to go down as one of the best receivers to ever play. That comes from both his production on the field and the way he carries himself as the superstar face of the Vikings' franchise. He's never been one to complain when things aren't going well.
"Justin's as good as it gets," Wentz said. "Been watching him for years from afar, so pretty fun to get a front-row seat. He's so good, I'm just gonna keep giving him those chances. I can't say enough good things about him. Not only as a receiver, but as a leader for this team, the way he goes about his business, his work ethic. ... He's different."
"I'm just fortunate, really, to get a free ticket to watch 18 out there every week," said Harrison Smith, the Vikings' longest-tenured player. "You're just watching greatness every day."