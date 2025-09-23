Kevin O'Connell compares Carson Wentz to a point guard after Vikings debut
Carson Wentz's numbers in his Vikings debut Sunday may not have jumped off the charts. However, his 129.8 QB rating was the second-highest in a game in his career, only behind a 45-30 win over the Jets in 2021 when he was quarterback of the Colts and posted a 134.3 rating.
The performance, which helped the Vikings get back into the win column, was one that left head coach Kevin O'Connell "really happy with the way he played."
"There was just a lot of Carson letting the game come to him, being really disciplined with his feet, and his eyes, and trusting in the system we have here," said O'Connell on The Pat McAfee Show.
Wentz threw for 173 yards and two touchdowns while completing 14 of 20 pass attempts in the Vikings' 48-10 blowout over the Bengals at U.S. Bank Stadium. Getting the start in place of the injured J.J. McCarthy, Wentz helped kickstart a Vikings offense that had sputtered for a majority of the team's first two games of the season.
"I think Carson Wentz, when I think about him playing at his best, I really see him as a point guard. A guy that can see the whole field. He can put the ball in play," continued O'Connell.
"I thought he played with great fundamentals from the pocket, a base that allowed him to be grounded and make quick decisions that played right alongside his fast eyes to be able to diagnose where to find the voids and vacancies to attack the defense. Really, that's what our offense is all about. We're trying to build plays that allow him to throw the ball in open areas to some really good players."
The win, tied for fifth-largest margin of victory in franchise history, was a notable bounce back after getting thoroughly beaten by the Falcons the week prior in Minnesota's home opener. O'Connell admitted, following the loss to Atlanta, that the team "didn't really know what we are." He added that Minnesota did "so many things" that didn't give themselves a chance to win in Week 2 on national television.
Against Cincinnati, the Vikings returned to the form fans became accustomed to in 2024. Dominating defense combined with an offense that effectively moved the ball down the field and capitalized on chances.
Sunday's debut wasn't always on the cards for Wentz. The 32-year-old only joined the Vikings following the end of the team's training camp after a preseason of Sam Howell's struggles. Wentz has bounced around following an electric start to his career and Minnesota is the fifth team Wentz has played for over the past five seasons, following one-season stints with the Colts (2021), Commanders (2022), Rams (2023), and the Chiefs (2024).
"I've always been a fan of Carson's going back a long way. I mean, I was in the division coaching Washington as a quarterback coach and coordinator when he was playing at an unbelievable level for the Eagles," O'Connell said.
"I've always known about the player, going back to evaluating him coming out of North Dakota State. Big, strong, smart. I think the game makes sense to him in a lot of ways, both pre and post snap. So I thought it would be a big thing for our team to add that kind of experience."
The Vikings will rely on that experience for at least one more week as hop the Atlantic Ocean for a pair of international games against the Steelers in Ireland and the Browns in London, respectively.