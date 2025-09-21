Vikings blowouts: The 10 largest margins of victory in team history
Minnesota's 48-10 win over the Bengals on Sunday wound up tied for the fifth-largest margin of victory in franchise history. When it was 48-3, the Vikings had the Bengals buried in deepest hole in franchise history, dating all the way back to Cincinnati's inaugural season in 1968.
Here are the 10 biggest margins of victory in Vikings history.
1. 48 points: Vikings 51, Browns 3 — Nov. 9, 1969
Bobby Bryant had three of Minnesota's four interceptions in the game, while Joe Kapp connected with Gene Washington for three touchdowns. The 1969 Vikings scored 50+ points three times (all three are on this list) and went on to lose to the Chiefs in the Super Bowl.
2. 42 points: Vikings 45, Saints 3 — Dec. 4, 1988
The 1988 Vikings had a four-game win streak in which they outscored opponents 123-9, including two games that made the top 10 on this list. Carl Lee and Jesse Soloman had 58-yard and 78-yard interception returns for touchdowns, respectively, and Wade Wilson threw for three touchdowns, two of them to Hassan Jones.
3. 41 points: Vikings 51, Oilers 10 — Oct. 13, 1974
Fran Tarkenton threw a trio of touchdown passes and backup quarterback Bob Berry threw two more.
4. 41 points: Vikings 54, Cowboys 13 — Oct. 18, 1970
This was the Ed Sharockman game. He played 12 seasons for the Vikings and scored four touchdowns in his career. Two of them came in this game as he returned a blocked punt for a touchdown and later scored on a 34-yard pick-six. The Vikings intercepted Roger Staubuach three times in the game.
5. 40 points: Vikings 50, Jaguars 10 — Dec. 20, 1998
The '98 Vikings led this game 12-3 at the half before growing the lead to 50-3 midway through the fourth quarter. Andrew Glover had two touchdown catches from Randall Cunningham, while Randy Moss and Cris Carter also scored. Jimmy Hitchcock highlighted the big second half with a 30-yard pick-six.
6. 40 points: Vikings 43, Cowboys 3 — Nov. 13, 1988
Henry Thomas had a two-yard fumble return for a touchdown and Wilson threw for three touchdowns, including two to Hassan Jones. Jones had three catches for 132 yards in the game.
7. 40 points: Vikings 47, Falcons 7 — Sept. 14, 1968
The Vikings opened the season by forcing four turnovers while Joe Kapp threw for 191 yards and three touchdowns. The game was highlighted by Minnesota's 28-point second quarter.
8. 38 points: Vikings 38, Falcons 0 — Nov. 9, 1975
Minnesota held Atlant to 60 yards of total offense and forced eight turnovers. Chuck Foreman scored twice on the ground and once on a pass from Fran Tarkenton.
9. 38 points: Vikings 52, Steelers 14 — Nov. 11, 1969
Paul Krause had a 77-yard interception return for a touchdown and John Beasley picked up a fumble and returned it 60 yards for a score.
10. 38 points: Vikings 52, Colts 14 — Sept. 28, 1969
Joe Kapp threw for 449 yards and an NFL record seven touchdowns. Gene Washington was his go-to receiver, finishing with six receptions for 172 yards and two touchdowns.