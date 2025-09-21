Isaiah Rodgers stars as Vikings demolish Bengals in wild blowout
That was a 60-minute display of sheer dominance.
The Vikings just played one of the most commanding, lopsided games in franchise history. They got two defensive touchdowns by Isaiah Rodgers in the first half, finished with five total takeaways, and absolutely blasted the Cincinnati Bengals 48 to 10 at U.S. Bank Stadium.
It's the most points the Vikings have scored since 2015 and just the eighth time they've ever scored at least 48 points in a game.
Where do we even begin with this one?
The first half was all about Rodgers, who became the first player in Vikings history with two defensive scores in one game and the first player in NFL history with two forced fumbles and two defensive touchdowns in one game. After Carson Wentz and the offense scored on the game's opening possession, Rodgers' 87-yard pick-six made it 14-0.
This was a 17-3 game at the two-minute warning that turned into a 34-3 Vikings lead at halftime. Rodgers stripped the ball away from Noah Fant and raced 66 yards for another score. Then he forced a second fumble, which set up a Jordan Mason rushing touchdown. To cap it off, the Vikings' third fumble recovery in less than two minutes of game time set up Will Reichard's franchise-record 62-yard field goal right before halftime.
The Vikings kept pouring it on after the break. Mason picked up chunk after chunk on the ground and scored his second touchdown in the third quarter. Wentz was a little shaky at times in the first half, but he found T.J. Hockenson for his second touchdown pass of the game to make it 48-3 at the end of the third.
Mason finished with 116 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries. Wentz was 14 for 20 for 173 yards and two scores through the air. Justin Jefferson had a solid day with five catches for 75 yards. The Bengals were held to 171 total yards of offense.
It was such a blowout that the Vikings were able to play plenty of backups in the fourth quarter, including rookie quarterback Max Brosmer in his NFL debut.
Next up: 2-1 Vikings vs. 2-1 Steelers in Ireland in Week 4.