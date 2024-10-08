'A great football coach': Kevin O'Connell reacts to Jets firing Robert Saleh
Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell understands the job he signed up for.
In an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, O'Connell was asked to weigh in on the New York Jets' decision to fire coach Robert Saleh on Tuesday, just days after the Vikings beat the Jets 23-17 on Sunday in London.
O'Connell responded, saying, "We know what we signed up for."
"I think Robert Saleh is a great football coach. There's a reason why he's had the success that he's had in this league before this job, he'll have success after this job," O'Connell said. "I think very highly of Robert the man, the person.
"He'll get back up on his feet."
Saleh's Jets fell to 2-3 on the season following Sunday's loss to O'Connell's Vikings. It marks the end of just over a three-year stint for Saleh, who finished with a 20-36 record as Jets coach. Saleh, a former defensive coordinator, never reached the playoffs during his tenure with the Jets despite having top-10 defenses each of the past two seasons.
"Like I said, we all know what we signed up for, this is an incredibly competitive league," O'Connell said. "We know what the task is every single day you show up to work as a head coach in the National Football League. Doesn't make it any easier as a fellow head coach to see news like that. I'll certainly be thinking about him and his family, but I know he's going to be just fine."