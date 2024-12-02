Kevin O'Connell becomes fastest coach in Vikings history to 30 wins
All Kevin O'Connell has done through his first three seasons as the Vikings' head coach is find ways to win regular season football games.
Sunday's 23-22 comeback win over the Cardinals at U.S. Bank Stadium was O'Connell's 30th career win in 46 games. That means he's reached the 30-win mark faster than any previous head coach in the history of the franchise.
That's pretty good company. Whenever you're ahead of Bud Grant on a list, you're doing something right.
O'Connell led the Vikings to a 13-4 record in 2022, albeit one that clearly wasn't sustainable due to their point differential. They took a step back last year amid key injuries to Justin Jefferson and Kirk Cousins, going 7-10 while starting four different quarterbacks. And this year, with Sam Darnold at the helm of the offense, the Vikings are 10-2 for the second time in three years.
Watch KOC's postgame locker room speech after Cardinals win
In the first 61 years of Vikings football, they had started 10-2 or better eight times. Four of those came between 1969 and 1975. The other four are the modern-day NFC title game appearances: 1998, 2000, 2009, 2017. O'Connell showed up a few years ago and has done it twice in three tries.
One-score wins are generally viewed as a shaky formula for continued success, but there might just be something to O'Connell's ability to pull them off. 33 of his 46 regular season games (71.7 percent) as the Vikings' head coach have been decided by eight points or fewer, which is the most in the NFL during that span. He's gone 24-9 in those games for a .727 winning percentage that trails only the Eagles and Chiefs. Somehow, his teams seem to be "situational masters" who rise to the moment.
Among Super Bowl-era coaches, only the legendary John Madden has a better winning percentage in one-score games.
Perhaps most impressively, O'Connell won three games last year that were started by emergency backup quarterbacks. This year, he's gone 10-2 with Darnold, who came into this season 21-35 as an NFL starter.
O'Connell is obviously still chasing his first playoff victory as a head coach, having lost in the first round to end that 2022 season. He'll get his chance at that in January. Because the more regular season games you win, the more opportunities you give yourself to do something special in the postseason.