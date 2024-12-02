Kevin O'Connell becomes fastest coach in Vikings history to 30 wins

Kevin O'Connell has the 3rd-best winning percentage (.727) for one-score games in NFL history (minimum 25 games). Per @EliasSports:



Guy Chamberlin: .759 (22-7-7)*

John Madden: .732 (40-14-7)

Kevin O'Connell: .727 (24-9)



*Guy Chamberlin coached from 1920-27, for you youngsters