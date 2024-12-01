'All we want is 60 minutes once a week': O'Connell's speech after win over Cardinals
Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell didn't need further evidence to know he has a mature team on his hands, but if he did, Sunday afternoon's 23-22 victory over the Arizona Cardinals was the latest reason to believe in the Vikings.
Trailing 22-16 with 3 minutes, 20 seconds left on the clock, Sam Darnold led Minnesota on an eight-play, 70-yard touchdown drive to take the lead, and Shaq Griffin intercepted Kyler Murray's pass with 40 seconds remaining to officially seal the deal on the Vikings' fifth straight victory. Minnesota improved to 10-2 on the season with the latest win.
"I told you guys last night, we checked the box a long time ago about being a mature team," O'Connell said in his postgame locker room speech. "And what I mean by that is, very simply, 60 minutes, it ain't gonna go the way you want. There's plenty of things that we all can do better in this room. But there wasn't one time where I felt like anybody didn't think we were coming back in here 1-0 (Sunday). And let me remind you (of) something: You know what 1-0 today means on Dec. 1? This is a 10-win football team in here."
O'Connell gave out game balls to three members of the defense. Griffin got one after securing the game-sealing interception on a day he also had five tackles — one for loss — and a pass breakup. Defensive lineman Jalen Redmond got another after making four tackles, two for loss. Another went to Byron Murphy Jr., whose third-quarter interception came at a critical time with the Vikings trailing 19-13. Murphy also had five tackles and three pass breakups.
It was another impressive win for O'Connell's Vikings, but the road didn't end Sunday. They have more to accomplish.
“I told you last night, if you don’t believe, you have no more excuses," O'Connell said. "Do not give a f**k what the narratives are. All we want is 60 minutes once a week for however long they’ll let us play, and we’re just going to keep chasing it and chasing it. I love this team. Ten wins by Dec. 1.”