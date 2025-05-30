Kevin O'Connell provides injury update on Vikings' prized newcomer
Almost everyone on the Vikings' 91-man roster was on the field at TCO Performance Center on Wednesday for what was the first Organized Team Activity (OTA) open to members of the media. But there were a few absences, including Minnesota's highest-priced offseason acquisition: former Colts guard Will Fries.
Fries was having a breakout year last fall when he suffered a fractured right tibia in Week 5, ending his season. That's a significant-enough injury that he's still in the recovery process nearly eight months later. The injury didn't discourage the Vikings from signing the 27-year-old to a five-year, $87.7 million contract (with $44 million guaranteed), but he may not be on the field, participating in full with his new teammates, until training camp begins in mid-July.
"We're being really smart, just with the injury that it was and once we were able to get him in and get a feel for that," head coach Kevin O'Connell said. "Knowing how we handle the spring, I don't know if we'll see him fully active this spring, but I have no hesitation to say that I'm really excited to see him when he's able to get out there. More than likely training camp, but there's still a chance we could see him in some bits and pieces of work over the next two weeks. But he's in a good spot."
In Fries' absence, Blake Brandel was reportedly at right guard with the first-team offensive line. Brandel, who started at left guard last year, is expected to be the team's top backup at both guard positions this year, with first-round rookie Donovan Jackson likely an immediate starter at LG.
For now, Fries is focused on finishing up his rehab process, which has included turning some heads in the weight room. The former seventh-round pick out of Penn State is a big-time athlete at 6'6" and 305 pounds.
"It's almost hard to believe with how strong he is, some of the things you're hearing about from what he's doing in the weight room," O'Connell said.
Another new Vikings player currently recovering from an injury is wide receiver Rondale Moore, who suffered a torn ACL last August and may not be ready to participate fully when training camp begins.
Two other notable players not seen by reporters in attendance: CB Isaiah Rodgers and S Josh Metellus. With Mekhi Blackmon also recovering from a torn ACL, cornerbacks Jeff Okudah and Dwight McGlothern took reps alongside Byron Murphy Jr. with the first-team defense. Metellus is a logical candidate for a contract extension.