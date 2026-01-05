Harrison Smith, C.J. Ham honored on emotional day as retirement looms

Sunday's regular season finale between the Vikings and the Packers didn't have any real stakes, but it was far from meaningless for the players on the field. That's especially true for fullback C.J. Ham and safety Harrison Smith, as the two longest-tenured Vikings were honored in what may have been their final game. If this is it for both players, they got the U.S. Bank Stadium sendoff they deserved.

Ham all but announced his retirement in an emotional postgame locker room speech to his teammates. It appears that the 10-year veteran, who signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Division II Augustana in 2016, is calling it quits to spend more time with his family.

"This game has meant so much to me my entire left," Ham said. "Being able to be with y'all, be with this organization, be with KO, you guys, it means the absolute world to me. And I know it's gonna be hard to step away. But I know it's time for me to be with my family, it's time for me to watch them grow up, be soccer dad. But these years are times that I'm never gonna forget. I truly, truly love each and every one of you. My phone is always on. Whatever you need, at any time, I'm here for you, I mean that from the bottom of my heart."

Ham finishes his career as a two-time Pro Bowl selection and a two-time Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee. It was pretty cool that in the final game of an excellent career, it was Ham who scored the only touchdown of the afternoon in a 16-3 Vikings win. His one-yard rushing score late in the first half was his second of the season and the eighth of his career. The 32-year-old also picked up his third reception of the year with an impressive one-handed grab.

"I'm just extremely grateful," Ham said. "I'm sure I'll reflect even more in time to come, but right now just taking it all in, enjoying this time being with my teammates, my family. Just grateful."

Smith also appears to be headed for retirement, but the 14-year veteran has at least left the door open a crack to the idea of playing one more season. There's no reason he can't return to the Vikings if he decides to run it back for a 15th year, but he certainly got the sendoff of a retiring player over the course of Sunday's game.

U.S. Bank Stadium got loud before the game when Smith was the final defensive starter announced and ran through the tunnel. Six of his former Vikings teammates showed up to the game in No. 22 jerseys and were interviewed on the field. And in the fourth quarter, the Vikings took a timeout so they could honor Smith as he left the game. He received quite the standing ovation.

Harrison Smith gets a proper sendoff in what could be his final game. pic.twitter.com/PhTd4FY4tz — Will Ragatz (@WillRagatz) January 4, 2026

"I got some things to think about, for sure," Smith said afterwards. "I was kinda joking before the game, I was like 'I feel like I'm at my funeral.' I don't really have a choice anymore (with) what's going on here. We'll see."

Smith just played in his 207th regular season game, all of which have come with the franchise that drafted him in the first round back in 2012. Only four Vikings have ever played in more. He's a six-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro who is the NFL's active leader with 39 interceptions, to go along with 21.5 sacks and 13 forced fumbles. Smith has a real case to be a Hall of Famer. And even as his 37th birthday approaches, he's continued to play at a high level. He was named the NFC defensive player of the week for his performance against the Lions in Week 17.

Retirement has been something Smith's considered for a few years now. This time does feel a bit different, but that doesn't mean he's not at least pondering the idea of coming back for a 15th season. Although he said he's leaning toward hanging up the cleats, he wasn't ready to make any definitive statements yet. "Not gonna rule anything out," he said.

Smith said he and Ham were both supposed to go out and serve as captains for the pregame coin toss, but he wanted Ham to have that moment to himself.

"I'm glad he got the flowers that he deserves. They were trying to send us both out for the coin toss and I'm like 'Man, let C.J. have it.' He needs more people to recognize how phenomenal he's been as a player and leader."

No matter what happens moving forward, this was a pretty special day of honoring two great Vikings who have meant so much to the organization and the fan base over the past decade-plus.

"I feel so fortunate to be the coach of this team," Kevin O'Connell said. "Those players in that locker room, the relationships that I've built with these guys, it's hard to even put into words how deep and how real that is. And 2-2 (Smith) and C.J. are right at the top of that for me, and will always be players that I will value forever. Unbelievable, just to be the head coach for players like that and be so fortunate to come to work every day and have those guys on your team."

