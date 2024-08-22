Kevin O'Connell to join broadcast for third quarter of Vikings' preseason finale
Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell will join the radio and television broadcast for the entire third quarter of Saturday's preseason finale against the Eagles, the team announced on Thursday. Previously this preseason, the broadcast has featured quarter-long interviews with Justin Jefferson, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, and Harrison Smith.
All Vikings preseason games are televised locally on FOX 9 and broadcast on KFAN radio (100.3 FM). O'Connell will be joining play-by-plan man Paul Allen, analyst Pete Bercich, and sideline reporter Ben Leber. This weekend's game kicks off at 12 p.m. central time.
There might not be a ton of intrigue heading into this preseason finale in Philadelphia, but it's a big opportunity for players who are on the roster bubble and roster longshots hoping to stick around on the practice squad. Everyone who plays has a chance to put some good tape out there for the Vikings and 31 other teams.
Don't expect to see any starters on Saturday. The Vikings held a scrimmage-like practice on Thursday to get some valuable reps in for their first-team guys. This weekend's game will be all about the young players towards the bottom of the roster. O'Connell announced earlier on Thursday that Jaren Hall and Matt Corral will split the reps at quarterback.
It should be interesting to see what O'Connell has to say about training camp, the preseason, various specific players, and the regular season that begins on September 8 against the Giants.