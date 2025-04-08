Kiper sees Vikings taking Ohio State guard in his final mock
With the 24th pick in the 2025 NFL draft, the Minnesota Vikings select: Donovan Jackson, guard, Ohio State.
That's what Mel Kiper Jr. sees in his crystal ball. The most reputable mock drafter in the world released his final predictions on Tuesday and he has the Vikings going with the Ohio State guard.
"Minnesota signed guard Will Fries and center Ryan Kelly away from the Colts. It's a big improvement on the interior offensive line. Let's take it a step further. Jackson would replace Blake Brandel at the other guard spot, and he has the versatility to kick outside if needed," Kiper Jr. wrote.
"He did so this past season when Josh Simmons got hurt for Ohio State. That seems relevant given left tackle Christian Darrisaw is recovering from a left knee injury. Jackson is a plug-and-play interior blocker with great agility and technique; he allowed four sacks over 40 career starts."
Offensive linemen Kiper thinks will get drafted ahead of Jackson are NDSU's Gray Zabel, Texas' Kelvin Banks Jr., Missouri's Armand Membou, and LSU's Will Campbell.
Jackson was a three-time All-Big Ten First Team selection. He played more than 2,500 snaps for the Buckeyes. Consider former Vikings head coach and offensive line guru Mike Tice a fan of the 6-foot-4, 320-pound 22-year-old.
I think this is a can't-go-wrong player," Tice said recently on the Football 301 Podcast. "How do you miss on the player like this? This player is going to be a good player in the league for quite a while."
Tice said he would "definitely" rank Jackson above Alabama guard Tyler Booker.