KOC: Vikings are 'different team' than one that lost to Detroit in October
It's been 11 weeks since the Vikings narrowly lost to the Lions by two points at U.S. Bank Stadium. Since that game, Minnesota and Detroit are a combined 18-2. They're now set to square off in the biggest game of the season on Sunday night.
Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell feels the team he's leading into battle this week is a different squad than the one that took the field on Oct. 20 in Minneapolis.
"Teams morph and change throughout the year," O'Connell told Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio on Tuesday. "I think the best teams figure out their identity and stay true to that. The team we're playing in Detroit, they know their identity. They know who they are. I think Dan (Campbell)'s done a phenomenal job building that up and they're a fantastic football team. But I would say I think we know who we are as well, and I think that's been something that's been the identity of this team, long before the wins and the success came our way. It was very important to build that identity and that core foundation to who we are. I also think we're a different team on the field as well. We haven't had many instances over the past few years where we have all of our offensive weapons on the field at the same time."
During that 31-29 loss in October, the Vikings were without several key stars, including tight end T.J. Hockenson and linebacker Blake Cashman. They've since lost left tackle Christian Darrisaw, replacing him with Cam Robinson, but the Lions have lost RB David Montgomery and four of their 11 defensive starters in that Week 7 meeting.
Hockenson made his season debut two weeks after the loss to Detroit, returning from a knee injury that ended his 2023 season early. He has caught 39 passes for 446 yards in the nine games since his return. Cashman missed three games (against the Lions, Rams, and Colts) due to turf toe, including the only two the Vikings have lost all season. They're 13-0 with him on the field.
The Vikings have rattled off nine straight wins heading into the Week 18 season finale at Detroit. It's put them in position to, with a win on Sunday, claim the No. 1 seed in the NFC, something the franchise hasn't accomplished since 1998.
"When I look at our offense, I know we really just recently felt like we truly, truly had this thing come together with the original vision we had for it. Obviously, with the quarterback playing as well as he is, it's a real bonus because he's been so consistent. He's the driving force behind everything that we do," continued O'Connell. "Then defensively, Brian Flores and that group, every time they take the field I just love watching them play because they play to that identity."
