'Last team I would want to play in the NFC': Chris Long has 'man crush' on Vikings
The Vikings bandwagon is getting overcrowded after Sunday's 27-25 victory over the Packers. Minnesota is now gearing up for a Week 18 showdown with the Lions that will decide the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
"Your team is f***** awesome," former NFL defensive lineman Chris Long said to Vikings fans on his Green Light podcast Sunday. "I've never thought they were frauds this year. This was a game that I thought Green Bay would play better and I thought Green Bay could win this game, and they didn't."
Long had plenty of praise for a Vikings team that, at one point Sunday, led an 11-win Packers team 27-10.
"Maybe the Christian Watson injury loomed larger than we thought. Like, if they can't stretch the field with his speed the same way, Love's not going to see it. I think it's more of a product of Brian Flores and a master class by this pass rush by the defensive play caller," Long said.
"I would say, right now, it's the last team I would want to play in the NFC," Long continued. "Minnesota's playing as good as anybody in the NFC right now and [the Packers game] was the biggest test, to me, because they were dealing with a team that really wanted to prove they could win a big game going into the playoffs."
"This team, top to bottom, I can't give them enough credit. Brian Flores is a f***** G, dude. I played for him, I love the guy, I hope he gets to be a head coach again in this league. His players love him. The players in Miami, they don't like anybody. They didn't like Vic Fangio like Brian Flores. Guess what, they both left and they're both great," Long added. "Just a tour de force by Minnesota. Wild story, man. Wild story."
Long's praise wasn't limited to the coaches and players; he credited the offseason moves of general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, saying, "It seems like every big move they made this year has paid off."
Long noted the outstanding play of first year Vikings edge rushers Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel, as well as free agent cornerback Stephon Gilmore. He called the Vikings "as complete as any team in the NFL."
"Not to mention nailing the quarterback and seeming to have drafted a quarterback that makes the decision harder than it should be. Sam Darnold's your guy right now and I don't know what I'd have to see in the playoffs for him not to be my guy," said Long. "I got a f***** man crush on an entire organization. They continue to impress."