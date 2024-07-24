Matthew Coller: Players with the most to gain during Vikings training camp
OK everyone, it’s finally time. Training camp is officially beginning for the Minnesota Vikings, which means opportunities are everywhere across the roster. Let’s have a look at which players have the most to gain if they put together a strong camp…
QB, Sam Darnold
This one doesn’t take a whole lot of explaining. The Vikings are offering Darnold the best chance he will ever have to prove that he’s more than the former Jets top pick who didn’t work out. He can prove in training camp that he’s deserving of the QB1 position going into the season and give himself a shot at turning a one-year opportunity with the Vikings and turning it into more opportunities as a starter in the future.
On the other hand if Darnold loses the job to McCarthy in camp, it’s not likely that he will get many more chances as a starter down the road and will likely remain a journeyman backup going forward.
QB, JJ McCarthy
The rookie doesn’t have to win the job to make major gains. He just started to get his feet wet during OTAs and minicamp and saw plenty of ups and downs. McCarthy will now have a chance to get full-speed reps, preseason action and joint practices against one of the NFL’s elite defenses. The best-case scenario is that by the end of all that Kevin O’Connell feels confident that he’s en route to being ready to see real game action, even if it isn’t in Week 1.
LG, Blake Brandel
The Vikings drafted Brandel as a pass blocking left tackle in the sixth round of the 2020 draft. He enters 2024 training camp as the favorite to start at left guard. The coaching staff is hoping that he is a run blocking upgrade from veteran Dalton Risner, who was brought back on a one-year contract to compete for the position. If Brandel looks strong with the first team, he could earn the full-time starting gig despite only having played 502 career offensive snaps before this year.
CB, Mekhi Blackmon
In 434 snaps, the third-rounder from USC put a lot of good things on tape in 2023. He graded as PFF’s top tackling cornerback allowed only a 87.8 QB rating on throws into his coverage and had eight pass breakups. In camp he will have an opportunity to earn much more playing time than he got last year. Blackmon appears to be in line to start alongside Shaq Griffin and Byron Murphy Jr. (depending on the personnel package). If he holds off Akayleb Evans and Andrew Booth Jr., Blackmon would go into 2024 aiming to prove he is a key piece to the defense going forward.
DT, Jerry Tillery
After some tough years with the Chargers, Tillery had his moments as a situational pass rusher with the Raiders. The competition in Vikings camp is thin with proven players, giving Tillery a shot at locking himself into a significant role in the middle alongside Harrison Phillips. He could finish camp looking like a free agency steal or forgettable signing. It’s up to him to show that he’s the former.
DT, James Lynch
In 2022, the former Baylor star played fairly effectively in a run-stopping role along the interior of the Vikings’ D-line. In 276 snaps he graded by PFF as an above average run defender and handled himself well he he was asked to play 20-plus snaps during a five-game stretch in the middle of the season. He wasn’t given a chance to build on that progress because he tore his ACL before 2023 even started. The Vikings brought him back to compete with a bunch of DTs who are all looking for a chance. If it works out, he could have a rotational role up front this year.
TE, Robert Tonyan
The former Packer had two 50-plus reception seasons while playing for the Cheeseheads but was relegated to a very limited role when he joined Chicago last year and only caught 11 passes for 112 yards. He shined in minicamp and has the previous track record as a receiving tight end to win the No. 1 job with TJ Hockenson on the PUP list recovering from ACL surgery. But there will be tons of competition with Johnny Mundt and Josh Oliver having more experience in the offense and Nick Muse battling for a roster spot. N’Keal Harry is also transitioning from WR to TE. It won’t be easy for Tonyan to win the job but he could continue his career as a reliable player if he shines in camp and ends up as a quality receiving option as he once was for the Pack.
K, Will Reichard
Reichard is trying to beat out John Parker Romo in a kicking competition. The sixth-rounder from Alabama is not only in position to get his NFL career rolling in camp but solidify a spot that has been suspect for many years in Minnesota.
ED, Dallas Turner
While Greenard and Van Ginkel are the big free agent signings, the rookie edge rusher can force Brian Flores to put him on the field early and often with a strong camp. He should see a lot of reps with Van Ginkel still coming back from a foot injury. Turner’s athleticism and college production is indicative of a player who could shine quickly.
ED, Andre Carter II
Behind the starters and the first-round rookie the Vikings have quite the battle for backup edge spots. Patrick Jones II and Jihad Ward are the veterans but Carter II was a highly sought after UDFA last year and now has an entire offseason under his belt to develop his body and skill to the NFL level. He could end up fourth on the depth chart with a strong camp.
RB, Ty Chandler
Chandler showed in 2023 that he can be a lightning bolt out of the backfield with the ball in his hands. There were also plenty of examples that demonstrated why he wasn’t the tape-to-tape starter, particularly in his pass blocking. If O’Connell has confidence in Chandler to be a 1B option alongside Aaron Jones then the Vikings running game could be much more dangerous than last season. If it’s clear that he’s still not mastering the details, Jones will start the year as a bell-cow back.
S, Lewis Cine
This one might be framed as Cine having more to lose than to gain in camp. If he doesn’t show Flores that he can carve out a role somewhere on the defense then it’s realistic that he could be cut. There isn’t a starting job available with Bynum, Metellus and Smith locked into the safety jobs so the best Cine can hope for is something situationally and another bite at the apple down the road.
S, Jay Ward
Versatility is always the name of the game in Flores’ defense. It may seem like the defensive back room is stuffed with dudes but Ward has a chance to stand out with his gift for lining up in different spots and taking on different roles. Could he become a nickel corner option with a big camp? It seems plausible.
TE, N’Keal Harry
Harry is fighting for his NFL life during this camp. If he can show enough promise as a tight end then the Vikings can either keep him on the roster, put him on the practice squad or some other team can be impressed enough to give him an opportunity as a full-time tight end. Harry is a good blocker with strong hands who just might be able to make it work.
WR, Jalen Nailor
Last year was full of bad breaks for the deep-threat receiver. Staying healthy alone in camp would be a huge boost to Nailor’s career. With WR3 up for grabs, he should be in the mix to gain a serious role in the offense if he puts together a strong showing.
WR, Trent Sherfield
Following his strong 2022 season in Miami, Sherfield didn’t see the field much in Buffalo. At 28 years old this could be his last shot. Lucky for him, the competition is wide open.
P, Seth Vernon
Matt Daniels called 2023 a “sophomore slump” for Ryan Wright. His numbers across the board were worse in his second season after an excellent 2022. The Vikings brought in Vernon, a former UDFA signing of the Falcons who appeared in one preseason game with them, to compete with Wright. It’s realistic that Daniels could make a change if the trend from last season continues for Wright.