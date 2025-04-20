Minnesota Vikings 2025 NFL draft position preview: Left guard
With the 2025 NFL draft approaching, Vikings On SI will be breaking down each of Minnesota's major positions of need, complete with a look at the current depth chart and some names to know in the early and later rounds. Next up: left guard.
The Vikings came into this offseason knowing they needed to "solidify the interior of the pocket," as Kevin O'Connell put it after the team's blowout loss against the Rams in the first round of the playoffs. They went out in free agency and did just that, signing right guard Will Fries and center Ryan Kelly away from the Colts. Between those two and tackles Christian Darrisaw and Brian O'Neill, Minnesota has four Pro Bowl-caliber offensive linemen.
The one spot where question marks remain is at left guard. Returning starter Blake Brandel was mediocre last season, and while it wouldn't be a disaster if he retains that job, an upgrade at left guard could potentially make the Vikings' offensive line an elite unit. Maybe that could involve a reunion with veteran Dalton Risner. Or maybe it means using an early pick on an offensive lineman in a 2025 draft class that's loaded with talent, including a bunch of college tackles who project as guards in the NFL.
Current Vikings OL depth chart
- LT: Christian Darrisaw, Justin Skule
- LG: Blake Brandel, Walter Rouse/Michael Jurgens
- C: Ryan Kelly, Michael Jurgens
- RG: Will Fries, Walter Rouse/Michael Jurgens
- RT: Brian O'Neill, Justin Skule
Even if the Vikings don't draft an offensive lineman who is likely to supplant Brandel as the starter at left guard, they could use more depth on the interior. Right now, two late-round picks from last year — Rouse and Jurgens — project as the top backups at those spots. Rouse was a tackle at Oklahoma but spent a lot of time working at guard last season. Jurgens is a true interior player.
Possible picks at 24 or after trading back
- Grey Zabel, North Dakota State
- Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas
- Donovan Jackson, Ohio State (combine meeting)
- Tyler Booker, Alabama
All four of these players would likely be Day 1 starters for the Vikings at LG, which would push Brandel into a valuable role as the top backup at both guard spots. Zabel dominated at the Senior Bowl, proving himself against big-school competition. He's interesting because he has the versatility to legitimately play all five positions on the offensive line.
Banks is one of the many tackles who might move inside, though there's a chance he could remain at OT depending on where he ends up. Jackson starred at LG for Ohio State before kicking out to LT last year due to a teammate's injury. Booker is another true guard who may or may not be viewed as a scheme fit for the Vikings. He's a big, powerful player who is best suited in a gap scheme run game, not the wide zone scheme Minnesota has typically run.
Middle/late-round names to know
- Tate Ratledge, Georgia
- Aireontae Ersery, Minnesota (visit)
- Marcus Mbow, Purdue (visit)
- Jonah Savaiinaea, Arizona (visit)
- Wyatt Milum, West Virginia
- Charles Grant, William & Mary (combine meeting)
- Luke Kandra, Cincinnati (combine meeting)
- Willie Lampkin, North Carolina
- Dylan Fairchild, Georgia
- Tyler Cooper, Minnesota
- Connor Colby, Iowa
- Emery Jones Jr., LSU (combine meeting)
- Jared Penning, Northern Iowa (visit)
That's a lot of names, ranging from guys who could go as early as the second round to some players who might not even be drafted. Some of the top names on the list might not be first-round targets but also seem unlikely to be on the board at 97, so they may only be realistic for the Vikings if they make a trade and pick up another Day 2 pick. Many of the players here — including Ersery, Mbow, Savaiinaea, and Milum — are also college tackles who might bump inside.