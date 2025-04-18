Minnesota Vikings 2025 NFL draft position preview: Safety
With the 2025 NFL draft approaching, Vikings On SI will be briefly breaking down each of Minnesota's potential positions of need, complete with a look at the current depth chart and some names to know in the early and later rounds. Next up: Safeties.
Camryn Bynum left in free agency this offseason. Harrison Smith is back, but his 14th NFL season could be his final one. Thus, safety looms as a long-term need for the Vikings, even if they're ready to rock this season with Smith, Josh Metellus, and Theo Jackson.
Adding another versatile, playmaking safety in this draft, perhaps in the first round, would give Brian Flores some additional depth in 2025. Importantly, it would also give that player a year to learn under a possible future Hall of Famer before stepping into an every-down role in 2026. This Vikings regime appears to have found a steal in Jackson, but because Lewis Cine didn't pan out, they're still looking for another building block at the position.
Current depth chart
- Harrison Smith
- Josh Metellus
- Theo Jackson
- Jay Ward
- Bubba Bolden
The Vikings have high hopes for Jackson, who they signed to a three-year, $9.3 million extension (with additional incentives available) before he hit restricted free agency. He's impressed behind the scenes since they signed him off of the Titans' practice squad after Cine got hurt in 2022 — and he's also shown some real flashes in over 200 defensive snaps. Jackson projects as Bynum's replacement this year, though he could have competition if the Vikings draft a safety early. Ward has only really played on special teams during the first two years of his career.
Possible picks at 24 or after trading back
- Malaki Starks, Georgia
- Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina
- Xavier Watts, Notre Dame
- Kevin Winston Jr., Penn State
Starks is a popular pick for the Vikings in mock drafts. He's a rangy, instinctive playmaker who would be a fun fit in Flores' defense (and no, they shouldn't be scared about taking another Georgia safety just because Cine was a bust). Emmanwori might be more of a Cine-like prospect because of his ridiculous athleticism, though he could certainly pan out. The last two names are options if the Vikings trade down into the second round. Watts led the country (by a lot) with 13 interceptions over the past two seasons. Winston was awesome in 2023 before suffering an ACL injury last year.
Middle/late-round names to know
- Andrew Mukuba, Texas
- Billy Bowman Jr., Oklahoma
- Lathan Ransom, Ohio State
- R.J. Mickens, Clemson
- Sebastian Castro, Iowa
- Jonas Sanker, Virginia
- Malachi Moore, Alabama
- Zion Childress, Kentucky (visit)
- Hunter Wohler, Wisconsin
Mukuba and Bowman are intriguing as undersized, ball-hawking safeties who could make sense for the Vikings at No. 97 overall if they go in a different direction with their first pick. Both players are versatile, rangy, and instinctive. A different flavor of safety in that range is Ransom, who excels as a downhill run defender but is less proven in coverage. The Vikings could also wait until Day 3 to take an experienced safety like Moore or Childress.
Previous Vikings draft position previews: