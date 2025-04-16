Inside The Vikings

Minnesota Vikings 2025 NFL draft position preview: Cornerback

The Vikings could use another building block at one of football's premium positions.

Will Ragatz

Texas Longhorns defensive back Jahdae Barron celebrates a turnover against Clemson Tigers in thein the first round of the NCAA College Football Playoffs on Dec. 21, 2024, at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas.
With the 2025 NFL draft approaching, Vikings On SI will be briefly breaking down each of Minnesota's major positions of need, complete with a look at the current depth chart and some names to know in the early and later rounds. First up: Cornerbacks.

The Vikings don't have a glaring need at cornerback, but they could certainly use another building block at one of the sport's premium positions. This year's draft should provide plenty of opportunities to find one.

Current depth chart

  • Byron Murphy Jr.
  • Isaiah Rodgers
  • Mekhi Blackmon
  • Jeff Okudah
  • Tavierre Thomas
  • Dwight McGlothern

Re-signing Murphy in free agency was massive for the Vikings after his Pro Bowl season in 2024. He's their undisputed top option at the position heading into his third year under Brian Flores. Rodgers, the favorite to be CB2, is an ascending player who Flores is very high on. Blackmon and Okudah could have starting upside, while Thomas is a solid backup nickel who will mostly play on special teams.

Possible picks at 24 or after trading back

  • Will Johnson, Michigan (if he falls)
  • Jahdae Barron, Texas
  • Maxwell Hairston, Kentucky
  • Azareye'h Thomas, Florida State
  • Shavon Revel Jr., East Carolina (visit)
  • Trey Amos, Ole Miss (combine meeting)
  • Benjamin Morrison, Notre Dame

More: Top 5 cornerback targets for Vikings early in 2025 NFL draft

If Barron makes it to 24, it might be tough to pass up on his versatility and playmaking ability. Hairston and Thomas were standouts at the Senior Bowl, and Hairston then ran a 4.28 40 at the combine. Revel is an interesting prospect because he's a first-round talent coming off of a torn ACL. Revel, Amos, and Morrison could be good value selections if the Vikings trade down into the second round. They're looking for someone with man/zone versatility, sticky coverage and ball skills, and the ability to make plays downhill against the run.

Middle/late-round names to know

  • Darien Porter, Iowa State
  • Jacob Parrish, Kansas State
  • Nohl Williams, Cal
  • Dorian Strong, Virginia Tech (combine meeting)
  • Cobee Bryant, Kansas
  • Quincy Riley, Louisville
  • Zemaiah Vaughn, Utah (visit)
  • Zah Frazier, UTSA
  • Denzel Burke, Ohio State
  • Bilhal Kone, Western Michigan (visit)

If the Vikings don't take a cornerback with their first pick, the first five names above could make sense with pick 97. It's also a spot they could target at some point on Day 3 if they feel there's a player available who fits their scheme and has long-term upside.

