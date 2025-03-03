Minnesota Vikings 7-round mock draft: No trades, O-line with first pick
As you may have heard, the Vikings currently have the weakest collection of draft picks of all 32 teams this year. They've got just four selections and a very long wait between their first-round pick (No. 24 overall) and their compensatory third-rounder (No. 97). That's why a trade down from GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah feels like such a strong possibility in the opening round.
But for our first seven-round mock draft, we're going to avoid any hypothetical trades and stick with just the four picks. This should help provide a sense of what the Vikings are working with as this year's draft approaches.
Round 1, Pick 24: Tyler Booker, G, Alabama
In this scenario, using PFF's mock draft simulator, all of my ideal defensive targets — DTs Walter Nolen, Kenneth Grant, and Derrick Harmon, plus CB Jahdae Barron — were off the board. So without the option of moving down, my choice came down to a pair of offensive linemen: Alabama's Tyler Booker and North Dakota State's Grey Zabel.
Booker is a massive mauler of a guard who shined in the SEC. He also happens to be a former high school teammate of J.J. McCarthy at IMG Academy, for what that's worth. Zabel has been a huge riser over the last couple months, first at the Senior Bowl and then at the combine last week. The former NDSU star is a big-time athlete who can conceivably play all five positions on the offensive line, although he projects best on the interior in the NFL.
It's very close, but I went with Booker. He didn't test particularly well at the combine, so there will be those who say he isn't a fit for the zone-blocking runs in the Vikings' scheme, but I think there's a case to be made for Minnesota shifting a bit more towards size and power on the interior. Booker is a beast, especially when pass protecting in a phone booth. At his combine press conference, he said the thing he loves most about football is "taking the love away" from his opponents. That's awesome. Vikings fans, here's your new left guard.
Round 3, Pick 97: C.J. West, DT, Indiana
We're going back to the trenches with our next pick, this time on the other side of the ball. West may not be a well-known name, but he could definitely sneak into Day 2 after a combine performance where he showed off great athleticism at 6'1", 316 pounds. He spent four seasons at Kent State, then transferred to Indiana last year and helped the Hoosiers transform their run defense.
West totaled nine sacks and 27 tackles for loss over the last four seasons. He's a big-time run defender who also brings real juice as a pass-rusher, which the Vikings need. I took him here over players like Kentucky's Deone Walker (questions about motor) and Virginia Tech's Aenaes Peebles (lack of size).
Round 5, Pick 140: Brashard Smith, RB, SMU
With this year's running back class, you can wait until the fifth round and still have all kinds of productive, intriguing players on the board. One of those is Smith, who began his college career with three years as a wide receiver and kick returner at Miami. He then transferred to SMU last year, moved to running back, and had an incredible season.
Smith ran for 1,332 yards (on 5.7 YPC) and 14 touchdowns in 2024, adding another 327 yards and four scores on receptions. He's just under 5'10" and 194 pounds, but he ran a 4.39 at the combine, validating the burst you see in his highlights. Smith has impressive change-of-direction ability, and his history at receiver helps him when running routes out of the backfield. He'd be a fun addition to Kevin O'Connell's offense.
Round 5, Pick 161: Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State
I didn't want to leave this mock without addressing the secondary, so we're wrapping it up by taking an experienced cornerback. Burke played in 51 games for the Buckeyes over the last four years, recording four interceptions, 28 total passes defended, and nine tackles for loss. He's not going to wow you in terms of size (5'11", 186) and speed (4.48), but he's a good football player who stepped up his game in Ohio State's run through the College Football Playoff last season. He'll add another young option for Brian Flores at corner.
Recommended articles
Stay up to date on all things Vikings by bookmarking Minnesota Vikings On SI, subscribing to our YouTube channel, and signing up to receive our free Vikings newsletter.