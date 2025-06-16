Minnesota Vikings post-minicamp 53-man roster projection
Vikings OTAs and minicamp are in the books and the team is off for around six weeks until season preparations kick into high gear with the start of training camp in late July. That makes it a good time to break out a 53-man roster projection. This will be an educated guess that incorporates what I saw at several recent practices open to the media. Keep in mind that things will change over the course of training camp and preseason action, but this is how I see it as of this very moment.
Quarterbacks (3)
- In: J.J. McCarthy, Sam Howell, Brett Rypien
- Out: Max Brosmer (R)
The only quarterback competitions taking place in training camp will be for the backup and QB3 roles. McCarthy is entrenched as the starter and will obviously be the top Vikings storyline all summer and fall long. I think the status quo will be Howell at QB2 and Rypien behind him. But the Vikings have been impressed with Brosmer, and they'll want to keep him around on the practice squad if he doesn't make the 53.
Running backs and fullback (4)
- In: Aaron Jones, Jordan Mason, C.J. Ham, Ty Chandler
- Out: Zavier Scott, Tre Stewart (R)
There doesn't seem to be much that needs to be determined here. Maybe Scott or Stewart can push Chandler for his roster spot, but I'd be surprised. Hey, Cam Akers just signed with the Saints, so perhaps the will Vikings trade for him for a third consecutive year.
Wide receivers (6)
- In: Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, Jalen Nailor, Tai Felton (R), Tim Jones, Rondale Moore
- Out: Jeshaun Jones, Silas Bolden (R), Lucky Jackson, Thayer Thomas, Dontae Fleming (R), Robert Lewis (R), Myles Price (R)
I wanted to get Jeshaun Jones and maybe Bolden onto this roster if I could, but the competition is just too stiff at the wide receiver spot. I'd say there are four locks here, including the third-round rookie Felton. Tim Jones seems likely to make it as the Trent Sherfield replacement who has experience and can block. And then Moore, assuming he's healthy, is the Brandon Powell replacement as a gadget player who can maybe do some returning on special teams. But Jeshaun has a chance to play his way into Tim's spot, and Bolden's upside as a returner means Moore's spot is no guarantee. Guys like Jackson and Thomas could continue to stick around on the practice squad if they can hold off the undrafted rookies.
Tight ends (3)
- In: T.J. Hockenson, Josh Oliver, Gavin Bartholomew (R)
- Out: Ben Yurosek (R), Bryson Nesbit (R), Giovanni Ricci
For the time being, I've still got Bartholomew winning the TE3 job, given that he was drafted. But he was off the side rehabbing an injury during the offseason program, while both Yurosek and Nesbit were making plays in 7-on-7 action. That'll be a real competition. Ricci, who was signed recently, has some experience that will give him a chance.
Offensive linemen (9)
- In: Christian Darrisaw, Brian O'Neill, Ryan Kelly, Will Fries, Donovan Jackson (R), Blake Brandel, Justin Skule, Walter Rouse, Michael Jurgens
- Out: Logan Brown (R), Joe Huber (R), Henry Byrd, Marcellus Johnson, Leroy Watson, Zeke Correll (R), Vershon Lee (R)
These spots also seem relatively set. From left to right, the starting group will be Darrisaw, Jackson, Kelly, Fries, and O'Neill, with Skule in line to start at LT if Darrisaw isn't quite ready to go in Week 1. Brandel is the backup at both guard spots, and Jurgens is likely the backup center. Rouse is kind of a wild card who played tackle in college but has also worked at guard in Minnesota. The two players who could seemingly create some chaos are Brown and Huber, a pair of undrafted rookies who will be fighting to beat out the second-year player in front of them (Rouse and Jurgens).
Defensive linemen (6)
- In: Jonathan Allen, Javon Hargrave, Harrison Phillips, Jalen Redmond, Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins (R), Taki Taimani
- Out: Levi Drake Rodriguez, Jonathan Harris, Travis Bell, Elijah Williams (R), Alexander Williams (R)
This is similar to wide receiver in that I think there are four locks, including one rookie (in this case Ingram-Dawkins). Redmond is also pretty close to lock territory for me after the upside he flashed last season. I'm giving Taimani the edge over Rodriguez because he feels like more of a true backup option to Phillips at nose tackle, but Rodriguez is very much in the mix for a spot. Elijah Williams, who was signed after attending rookie minicamp as a tryout player, is a fun underdog story to watch.
Outside linebackers (5)
- In: Jonathan Greenard, Andrew Van Ginkel, Dallas Turner, Gabriel Murphy, Bo Richter
- Out: Tyler Batty (R), Chaz Chambliss (R)
Three obvious locks, then one or two spots up for grabs between four players. Murphy and Richter have a leg up as second-year former UDFAs who stuck around last year, but don't count out Batty or Chambliss. Batty is a 26-year-old former BYU star, while Chambliss was a key player at Georgia. There should be some good competition at this spot. Special teams ability will matter.
Linebackers (4)
- In: Blake Cashman, Ivan Pace Jr., Eric Wilson, Kobe King (R)
- Out: Brian Asamoah II, Max Tooley, Austin Keys (R), Dorian Mausi (R)
Wilson is clearly making the roster as the No. 3 linebacker, given his experience and his special teams value. That likely leaves one spot up for grabs between Asamoah, the sixth-round rookie King, and a few other potential challengers. I think it'll go to King, who has upside as a downhill thumper in a Brian Flores defense. Asamoah has been useful on special teams during his rookie contract, but not to the point where he isn't replaceable.
Safeties (4)
- In: Harrison Smith, Josh Metellus, Theo Jackson, Jay Ward
- Out: Mishael Powell (R)
The Vikings only have five safeties on their current roster after cutting Bubba Bolden the other day. Ward, who is entering his third season, is likely still safe for now, unless Powell really impresses.
Cornerbacks (6)
- In: Byron Murphy Jr., Isaiah Rodgers, Mekhi Blackmon, Jeff Okudah, Tavierre Thomas, Dwight McGlothern
- Out: Zemaiah Vaughn (R), Reddy Steward, Ambry Thomas, Kahlef Hailassie, Keenan Garber (R)
I'm telling you, I really was tempted to go bold and put Vaughn on the roster. The undrafted rookie corner was one of the standouts of the offseason program, making numerous plays in 7-on-7 action. His length is really intriguing. But I still think McGlothern, who Vikings coaches have talked up since last offseason, deserves the final spot for the time being. Thomas seems likely to make it as a backup nickel and key special teams player. Steward, Thomas, and Hailassie have all played in NFL games and shouldn't be counted out.
Specialists (3)
- In: Will Reichard, Ryan Wright, Andrew DePaola
- Out: Oscar Chapman
Chapman will get a chance to beat out Wright in training camp, but the incumbent is certainly the favorite.