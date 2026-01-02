J.J. McCarthy will start against Packers, but two key Vikings ruled out

J.J. McCarthy will officially make his tenth career start in Sunday's regular season finale against the Packers, Kevin O'Connell announced on Friday. McCarthy missed the Vikings' last six quarters with a right hand injury, but he's doing well and has no designation heading into this weekend's game. He practiced in full on Thursday and Friday.

"J.J. McCarthy will start the football game," O'Connell said. "He did a great job this week, had as close to a full practice week with a few reps on Wednesday he didn't take, but full the last couple days and he's in a good spot going into the game."

After a difficult debut season that's been marred by injuries and very poor numbers, McCarthy will look to carry over his December momentum and finish the season on a high note.

Max Brosmer will presumably return to the backup role, with either John Wolford or Brett Rypien as the emergency No. 3 quarterback.

McCarthy won't have a couple of the Vikings' top skill position weapons available to him in this one. Running back Aaron Jones (hip) has been ruled out and will not face his former team. Tight end T.J. Hockenson (shoulder) will be on the sidelines for a second consecutive game.

With Jones out, Jordan Mason will lead Minnesota's backfield. Mason is back after exiting the Giants game and missing the Lions game due to an ankle injury. Ty Chandler and Zavier Scott will also be in the mix for snaps at running back. At tight end, Josh Oliver will again hold down most of the snaps, with Ben Sims and Ben Yurosek mixing in.

The good news for McCarthy is that he'll have his full complement of wide receivers with Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and Jalen Nailor. He'll also have Brian O'Neill at right tackle, which means only two backups will be needed on the offensive line: Justin Skule at LT and Michael Jurgens at C. Christian Darrisaw and Ryan Kelly are on IR, as are Jonathan Greenard and Josh Metellus on the defensive side of the ball.

Also ruled out for the Vikings this week are return specialist Myles Price and rookie tight end Gavin Bartholomew, who will end up missing the entire season due to a back injury. Cornerback Dwight McGlothern is questionable.

It's a 12 p.m. CT kickoff on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

