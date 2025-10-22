Monitoring 7 key Vikings on final injury report before Chargers game
Wednesday's injury report raises big questions for the Vikings before their Thursday night matchup in Los Angeles with the Chargers, especially on the offensive line.
Both starting tackles, Christian Darrisaw and Brian O'Neill, are officially questionable for the game.
Darrisaw, who missed the first two games of the season as part of his return from a torn ACL suffered last season, has played in each of the last four games and he showed up on the injury report Wednesday for the first this week.
Darrisaw, dealing with a knee injury, was not on the injury report Monday or Tuesday. He showed up as a "DNP" (did not practice) on Wednesday. It's unclear if it's related to his surgically repaired knee.
O'Neill was limited in practice Wednesday, which is a good sign after he was listed as a "DNP" on Monday and Tuesday. He was questionable last week before suiting up and playing the entire game against the Eagles. He missed the London game against the Browns with a sprained MCL.
Meanwhile, five other Vikings are on the injury report and listed as questionable or out.
- QB, J.J. McCarthy (ankle): questionable
- RB, Aaron Jones (hamstring): questionable
- RB, Zavier Scott (wrist): questionable
- LB, Andrew Van Ginkel (neck): out
- FB, C.J. Ham (hand): out
McCarthy will be dressed as the emergency quarterback, but Carson Wentz will make his fifth consecutive start while Max Brosmer works as the backup quarterback.
The Chargers are also dealing with injuries on the offensive line, with both starting tackles, Joe Alt and Trey Pipkins, listed as questionable after logging practice as limited participants on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Backup tackle Austin Deculus is also questionable with an ankle injury.
The only other key players on the Chargers' injury report is safety Elijah Molden, who is questionable with a thumb injury.