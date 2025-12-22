McCarthy among 8 key Vikings on Monday injury report

The Vikings face an uphill climb to get healthy ahead of Thursday's Christmas Day game against the Detroit Lions. While the Vikings didn't officially practice on Monday, five key players were estimated to have missed the session if the team did practice.

J.J. McCarthy (right hand) suffered a hand injury near the end of the first half in Sunday's 16-13 win over the Giants. He missed the entire second half. A day later, as McCarthy undergoes an MRI to judge the severity of the injury, he was listed as Did Not Participate on Monday. If McCarthy is unable to recover from the injury to his throwing hand in time, undrafted rookie Max Brosmer would be in line to get his second career start on Thursday.

Elsewhere, veteran center Ryan Kelly (concussion) is in the concussion protocol following leaving Sunday's game early. Considering this is his third recorded concussion of the season, it would come as no surprise if Kelly is ruled out for the final two games of the season. Kelly was a DNP on Monday.

Star tight end T.J. Hockenson (shoulder), running back Jordan Mason (ankle), and right tackle Brian O'Neill (heel) were all listed as not participating as well. Mason left the game on Sunday early in the first quarter. Hockenson and O'Neill both finished the game.

Aaron Jones carried the majority of the load on Sunday after Mason's injury. Jones himself was nursing a hamstring injury but was able to make it through the entirety of the game. The team listed Jones (ankle) as limited on Monday.

Linebacker Eric Wilson (thumb) and defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (thigh) were also listed as limited in the first injury report of the week. Wilson played the entirety of the game while Hargrave missed the Week 16 win.

Vikings Week 17 injury report on Monday | Minnesota Viking

Meanwhile, the Detroit Lions, who are coming off a 29-24 loss to the Steelers on Sunday, listed three players as did not participate. Notably, star receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (knee) and tackle Taylor Decker (shoulder) were among the three Lions to be estimated as out on Monday. Defensive back Avonte Maddox (back) was also listed as not participating.

Detroit listed nine player as limited participants in the first injury report of the week. Offensive linemen Trystan Colon (wrist), Graham Glasgow (knee), Giovanni Manu (knee), and Christian Mahogany (fibula) were all limited. Elsewhere, edge rushers Marcus Davenport (shoulder) and Al-Quadin Muhammed (knee), defensive tackle Alim McNeill (abdomen), and receiver Tom Kennedy (abdomen) were also listed as limited.

Detroit Lions Week 17 injury report on Monday | Detroit Lions

