'My time here is done': NaJee Thompson announces Vikings departure
It appears NaJee Thompson's time with the Minnesota Vikings has come to an end. The cornerback said on social media his time with the organization has come to an end, though the team had not announced his departure as of Tuesday night.
"Forever love to the organization," Thompson posted on X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday night. "Unforunately, my time here is done. Our paths may cross again, never count anything out, but injuries happen and I'll be back on the field soon! To the state of Minnesota, thank you for all support and gratitude. Much love."
The Vikings signed Thompson, 24, as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL draft. He played in 15 games that season, recording seven total tackles and a fumble recovery. He spent last season on the injured reserve.
It's not immediately clear the reason for Thompson's departure. The Vikings announced they waived offensive lineman Trevor Reid Tuesday, but hadn't made an announcement in relation to Thompson. He has one year remaining on his deal.