Inside The Vikings

'My time here is done': NaJee Thompson announces Vikings departure

Thompson spent last season on injured reserve.

Nolan O'Hara

Minnesota Vikings cornerback NaJee Thompson warms up before a game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago on Oct. 15, 2023.
Minnesota Vikings cornerback NaJee Thompson warms up before a game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago on Oct. 15, 2023. / Jamie Sabau / Imagn Images
In this story:

It appears NaJee Thompson's time with the Minnesota Vikings has come to an end. The cornerback said on social media his time with the organization has come to an end, though the team had not announced his departure as of Tuesday night.

"Forever love to the organization," Thompson posted on X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday night. "Unforunately, my time here is done. Our paths may cross again, never count anything out, but injuries happen and I'll be back on the field soon! To the state of Minnesota, thank you for all support and gratitude. Much love."

The Vikings signed Thompson, 24, as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL draft. He played in 15 games that season, recording seven total tackles and a fumble recovery. He spent last season on the injured reserve.

It's not immediately clear the reason for Thompson's departure. The Vikings announced they waived offensive lineman Trevor Reid Tuesday, but hadn't made an announcement in relation to Thompson. He has one year remaining on his deal.

Recommended articles

feed

Published
Nolan O'Hara
NOLAN O'HARA

Nolan O'Hara covers all things Minnesota sports, primarily the Timberwolves, for Bring Me The News and Sports Illustrated's On SI network. He previously worked as a copy editor at the St. Paul Pioneer Press and is a graduate of the University of Minnesota's Hubbard School of Journalism. His work has appeared in the Pioneer Press, Ratchet & Wrench magazine, the Minnesota Daily and a number of local newspapers in Minnesota, among other publications.

Home/News