NFC North O-line rankings: How far does Frank Ragnow news drop Lions?
Next up in our series of various NFC North rankings are the big boys up front. It's time to sort the four projected offensive lines in the division from worst to best. There was some massive news in this area recently, as Lions center Frank Ragnow announced his retirement at 29 years old. Does losing Ragnow and Kevin Zeitler this offseason drop Detroit from the top spot — or even further?
Let's dive in.
4. Packers
LT: Rasheed Walker/Jordan Morgan
LG: Aaron Banks
C: Elgton Jenkins
RG: Sean Rhyan
RT: Zach Tom
The Packers' one major offensive line acquisition of the offseason was Banks, who they signed to a four-year, $77 million deal (though only $27M is guaranteed) in free agency. The former 49ers starter had his best season in 2024, but that still looks like a bit of an overpay for his services. Jenkins moves from left guard to center, replacing Josh Myers.
Otherwise, the starters are the same, with the possibility of Morgan — Green Bay's 2024 first-round pick — winning a starting job at either LT or perhaps RG. Tom was outstanding last season, and both Jenkins and Walker also earned PFF pass blocking grades above 80. It's not a bad offensive line by any means, but it's not as good as the three others in the division.
3. Lions
LT: Taylor Decker
LG: Christian Mahogany
C: Graham Glasgow
RG: Tate Ratledge
RT: Penei Sewell
The Lions had easily the best offensive line in the NFC North last season, and maybe the second-best OL in football behind the Eagles. But they suffered two massive losses this offseason. Zeitler, who signed with the Titans, was one of the league's best guards last year. Ragnow, who was driven to a surprise early retirement by injury issues, was one of the league's elite centers.
That's not easy to replace. Glasgow has played all three interior positions and is a logical candidate to move to center. The other new starters on the inside will likely be Mahogany — a 2024 sixth-rounder who made one start as a rookie — a Ratledge, a second-round rookie. If those two hit the ground running, this could still be an elite group, considering the strength of the tackles (Sewell is a superstar lineman, which are rare). But there are more question marks here than with the two lines I've ranked above Detroit's.
2. Bears
LT: Braxton Jones (once healthy)
LG: Joe Thuney
C: Drew Dalman
RG: Jonah Jackson
RT: Darnell Wright
The Bears went out and completely overhauled the interior of their line this offseason. They traded for Thuney and Jackson and then signed Dalman in free agency to complete the puzzle. It's clear that new head coach Ben Johnson placed a premium on upgrading the interior in front of young quarterback Caleb Williams.
On paper, this looks like a very strong group. Thuney was a first team All-Pro in each of the last two years for the Chiefs. Dalman is an excellent center. Jackson missed most of last season with an injury, but he's a good player. The tackles are also very solid, though there's a slight question mark at LT right now with Jones still recovering from an ankle injury. It'll probably still be Jones once he's healthy, but it's not out of the question that second-year player Kiran Amegadjie or rookie Ozzy Trapilo could end up winning that job if they really impress this summer.
1. Vikings
LT: Christian Darrisaw (once healthy)
LG: Donovan Jackson
C: Ryan Kelly
RG: Will Fries
RT: Brian O'Neill
When's the last time the Vikings had an offensive line that looked this good (on paper) heading into a season? 2009? Earlier? Like the Bears, Minnesota brought in an entirely new interior trio this offseason. The Vikings signed former Colts teammates Kelly and Fries in free agency, then used their first-round pick on Jackson. If the Ohio State rookie is who they believe he can be, there will be no weak links on this unit.
Kelly, a four-time Pro Bowler, is a huge upgrade from Garrett Bradbury in the middle. Jackson and Fries could be the Vikings' best guard duo in a long time. Fries was their highest-priced free agent, and he's expected to be ready for training camp as he continues recovering from a tibial fracture. And that's not to mention the incredible tackle duo. Darrisaw might not be ready for Week 1 after tearing his ACL and MCL last October, but when healthy, he's among the most dominant tackles in the league. O'Neill is as solid and consistent as they come on the right side. It's quite the five-man unit to put in front of a young quarterback.