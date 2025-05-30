Ranking NFC North RB rooms for 2025: Where does Vikings' new duo land?
Next up in our series ranking various aspects of the four teams in the NFC North: running back rooms. You can find our first entry, focused on the quarterbacks, here. The Vikings made a big trade this offseason to create an exciting 1-2 punch in their backfield. Where do they land on this list?
Let's dive into it.
4. Bears
- Starter: D'Andre Swift
- Others: Roschon Johnson, Travis Homer, Kyle Monangai
This isn't a terrible running back room, but it's pretty clearly the worst in the division heading into this season. Swift was on his third team in as many years last season, and he had a solid statistical campaign with 1,345 yards from scrimmage and six touchdowns. However, among 46 running backs with at least 100 carries (postseason included), he ranked 42nd in PFF grade and 44th in yards after contact per attempt. He's also a pretty good receiver but a poor pass blocker.
Johnson had six rushing touchdowns in his second season but just 2.7 yards per carry, which is a rough number even for someone who saw plenty of short-yardage attempts. None of his 55 carries went for 10+ yards. It was a step down from a solid rookie year for the 2023 fourth-rounder. Homer is a receiving back and special teamer, while Monangai is a seventh-round rookie hoping to make the team. It's a fairly uninspiring group for new Bears head coach Ben Johnson and RBs coach Eric Bienemy to work with.
3. Vikings
- Starter: Aaron Jones
- Others: Jordan Mason, Ty Chandler, Zavier Scott
I thought about putting the Vikings in second place on this list, but couldn't quite justify it. Nonetheless, I was a huge fan of the trade for Mason, which I wrote about at length here. The 26-year-old ran for nearly 800 yards last year and has a career mark of 5.3 yards per carry. Somehow, his advanced metrics are even more impressive. He's big, physical, explosive, and possesses excellent vision. Mason's agility and tackle-shedding ability should help the Vikings quite a bit on early downs and in short-yardage situations.
The 1A back is still Jones, who is coming off an outstanding year with 1,546 yards from scrimmage and seven touchdowns. He played in all 17 games and handled a career-high 306 touches in the regular season. The Vikings want to reduce the 30-year-old's workload a bit, which is part of the reason why they made the Mason trade. Still, Jones will be a key weapon for young quarterback J.J. McCarthy and could perhaps improve his per-carry efficiency in tandem with Mason behind Minnesota's upgraded offensive line. Chandler had a strong finish to the 2023 season but is a distant third on the depth chart heading into a contract year, which made it slightly surprising the Vikings didn't draft a running back this year.
2. Packers
- Starter: Josh Jacobs
- Others: Emanuel Wilson, MarShawn Lloyd, Chris Brooks
Jacobs is the primary reason why the Packers narrowly beat out the Vikings for the second spot. He shined in his first year with Green Bay, racking up 1,671 yards and 16 touchdowns and finishing 11th in offensive player of the year voting. PFF loves him, giving him a 92.3 grade that trailed only Derrick Henry and Bijan Robinson among all running backs. Jacobs, who was a first team All-Pro with the Raiders in 2022, trailed only Henry and Saquon Barkley in missed tackles forced and also earned an elite receiving grade last season. He's a stud who turned 27 in February and should have some big years left.
The other reason the Packers are here is Wilson, a former undrafted free agent who put up a solid 550 yards and five touchdowns in 2024. He averaged 4.9 yards per carry and earned an 86.3 rushing grade. The Packers really like Lloyd, who they took in the third round last year, but he's an unknown after his rookie season was ravaged by injuries.
1. Lions
- Starter: Jahmyr Gibbs
- Others: David Montgomery, Craig Reynolds, Sione Vaki
There's no question who has the best running back room in the division. Gibbs was one of the most dynamic weapons in the NFL last season at just 22 years old, piling up 1,929 yards from scrimmage and a league-leading 20 touchdowns in the regular season (including four against the Vikings in Week 18). He also had 175 yards and two TDs in the Lions' disappointing loss to the Commanders in the divisional round. Gibbs finished third in PFF rushing grade and is a threat to rip off a big play every time he touches it.
The 1B in Detroit's backfield is Montgomery, who was tenth in overall PFF grade among RBs. He played about 300 fewer snaps than Gibbs yet still finished with 1,116 yards and 12 touchdowns — weirdly, marking his fourth consecutive season with between 1,100 and 1,150 yards from scrimmage. Gibbs and Montgomery, nicknamed Sonic and Knuckles, were easily the best running back duo in all of football last season. They'll remain a key focus of the Lions' attack under new offensive coordinator John Morton.