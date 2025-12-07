All 5 original Vikings O-line starters good to go for battle with Washington

J.J. McCarthy will have all five members of Minnesota's original offensive line plan for the 2025 season when he steps under center Sunday at noon in hopes of generating belief that he is the franchise quarterback the Vikings thought they got when they drafted him 10th overall in 2024.

McCarthy, who has returned from a one-game absence due to a concussion, will have left tackle Christian Darrisaw (foot/knee) and left guard Donovan Jackson (ankle) blocking for him. Both missed last week's 26-0 loss to the Seahawks, but they'll be joined by original starters Ryan Kelly at center, Will Fries at right guard, and Brian O'Neill at right tackle.

Both Darrisaw and Jackson were listed as questionable on Minnesota's final injury report on Friday.

The biggest name on the inactive report that the Vikings unveiled at 10:30 a.m. — 90 minute before the noon kickoff against the Commanders — is safety Theo Jackson (neck).

The others on the inactive report are quarterback John Wolford, defensive linemen Levi Drake Rodriguez and Elijah Williams, offensive linemen Joe Huber and Walter Rouse, and tight end Ben Yurosek.

Wolford was activated from the practice squad on Saturday. He'll be the emergency third quarterback, which means Max Brosmer will be McCarthy's backup QB.

