NFL: 52K tickets for Vikings-Rams sold to LA, ARZ fans in priority window
Around 52,000 tickets for Monday night's Vikings-Rams playoff game at State Farm Stadium in Arizona were sold to Rams and Cardinals season ticket members in a two-hour priority window on Friday, according to NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy. Tickets went on sale to the general public following the conclusion of that window.
Rams season ticket members got priority for the first hour and bought around 25K tickets, according to the team. That total climbed to over 35K in the second hour. Cardinals STMs also received access after that first hour.
The capacity of State Farm Stadium in Glendale is 63,400, but it can be expanded to 72,200 and up to 78,600 with standing room for certain "mega events." it's unclear if this game would qualify as such.
On paper, that doesn't leave a ton of room for Vikings fans, but it's worth noting that many of the tickets bought in that first window will be resold on the secondary marketplace. As of this story's publication on Friday afternoon, the get-in price on sites like SeatGeek and Vivid Seats was around $100-$110 before fees. A bigger obstacle for fans trying to travel from Minnesota might be the price and logistics of flights to Phoenix.
The Cardinals are sending two team planes to pick up the Rams' traveling party of players, staffers, and family members on Friday. The Vikings will be making the trip later this weekend.
It'll be interesting to see what kind of home-field advantage the Rams end up with on Monday night — and how many Vikings fans are able to attend the game.
