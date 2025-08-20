Nine wide receivers the Vikings might find on the trade block
Even though Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell hasn't outright said he's worried about the wide receiver depth, it's become apparent that Minnesota could be targeting a wide receiver on the trade market.
That's the word from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, while NFL insider Dianna Russini says the Vikings, Jets and 49ers are teams monitoring the trade market for wide receivers. At this point of the season, players most likely to be traded are those in contract standoffs and players who are cut candidates ahead of the Aug. 26 53-man roster deadline.
Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders
The 30-year-old is in a contract standoff entering the final year of his deal, which carries a $25.5 million cap hit. The Athletic's Nicki Jhabvala reported Wednesday that McLaurin may be seeking more than the $33 million per year D.K. Metcalf got from the Steelers. If that's the case, the Vikings are likely a poor suitor considering Jordan Addison will be due for a contract extension soon and they're already paying Justin Jefferson big money.
Adam Thielen, Carolina Panthers
A reunion sounded like a great idea until Thielen suffered a hamstring injury in Carolina's game against the Raiders on Sunday. He's now expected to miss some time, which means the idea of Minnesota trading for him carries very little weight.
Romeo Doubs and Mecole Hardman, Green Bay Packers
Doubs had 46 catches for 601 yards and four touchdowns despite missing four games with a concussion last season. Seeing the Packers cut him would be a bit shocking, but his name is plastered all over the rumor mill. The caveat here is that the Packers play in the NFC North, so why would they strengthen Minnesota's roster when they could trade him elsewhere?
Assuming Jayden Reed, Matthew Golden, Savion Williams, Dontayvion Wicks and Dobbs make the team, that leaves one possible final receiver spot up for grabs — and it's likely between Hardman and Malik Heath. Hardman would be a nice weapon at wide receiver to fill depth in Minnesota, and he'd also work in as the No. 1 punt returner.
Kendrick Bourne and Ja'Lynn Polk, New England Patriots
The Patriots have a solid group developing at wide receiver with Stefon Diggs, Kayshon Boutte, Mack Hollins and DeMario Douglas, while Kyle Williams and Efton Chism III also seem likely to make the team. That leaves Bourne, who signed a three-year, $19.5 million contract last year, on the cut line. So too could be Polk, whom the Pats drafted in the second round last year.
Bourne has been more than serviceable in his eight-year career, averaging 45 receptions for 569 yards and three touchdowns per season. Polk had just 12 catches for 87 yards and two touchdowns as a rookie, and he just returned to practice this week after suffering a shoulder injury in New England's first preseason game.
Curtis Samuel, Buffalo Bills
Jay Skurski of the Buffalo News believes the Bills will trade Samuel. The 29-year-old has been solid in his his career (averaging 56 catches for 589 yards and four touchdowns per season) but he had only 31 catches for 251 yards and one touchdown last season. He also carries cap hits of $9 million this season and $9.7 million next season, according to Over The Cap. Minnesota has more than $26 million in cap space, per Over The Cap, but do they want to take on a contract beyond this season?
If Buffalo sweetens the pot with a draft pick, maybe it's worth it. That's precisely what Skurski thinks the Bills will need to do in order to find a trade partner.
“We’re counting on general manager Brandon Beane to work a little magic here by trading Samuel,” Skurski says. “There doesn’t figure to be a robust market for a wide receiver coming off a down season who hasn’t been able to practice much this summer, so perhaps Beane will have to attach a draft-pick sweetener – think something like Samuel and a fifth-round pick in exchange for a sixth-round pick – but freeing up $7.34 million against the cap would be worth it.”
Trey Palmer, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The speedy receiver with return skills seemed like a logical trade candidate until the Buccaneers lost Jalen McMillan to a neck injury. That may have opened the door for Palmer to secure a spot on the 53-man roster. Without him, Tampa Bay would be starting the season with Chris Godwin on the PUP list, setting the stage for a top three of Mike Evans, Emeka Egbuka and Tez Johnson. Palmer now seems like a surefire depth receiver in Tampa.
Skyy Moore, Kansas City Chiefs
Moore is a cut candidate in Kansas City. Last week, Moore dropped two passes and muffed a kickoff and then made up for his mistakes with an 88-yard punt return for a touchdown. As a receiver, the 2022 second-round pick totaled 43 catches for 494 yards and one touchdown through his first two seasons, and then went without a catch in 2025 as a core muscle injury wiped out the majority of his season.