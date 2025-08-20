Vikings 'seriously exploring' trade for veteran receiver, Tom Pelissero reports
The Minnesota Vikings are "seriously exploring" a possible trade for a veteran receiver as it faces up entering the season without WR2 Jordan Addison for the first three games.
NFL.com's Tom Pelissero confirmed Wednesday that the Vikings are seeking more depth in their receiving corps, adding: "No trade is imminent. But Minnesota is actively looking, with six days to cutdown."
As well as Addison's three-game suspension after he pleaded no contest to a "wet reckless" driving misdemeanor in California, star receiver Justin Jefferson has been struggling with a hamstring injury during training camp, though he returned to practice this week and is expected to be ready for Week 1 against the Chicago Bears.
The rest of the Vikings' receiving corps has also been struck with injury, with projected WR3 Jalen Nailor week-to-week with a hand injury, and Rondale Moore's season ended by a knee injury suffered in the preseason game against the Houston Texans.
With veteran receivers sought by the Minnesota Vikings, one to consider could be beloved, longtime former player and Minnesota native Adam Thielen, who may find himself down the pecking order at the Carolina Panthers after they drafted Tetairoa McMillan.
There are also veteran WRs still available through free agency, including former Cowboys, Browns and Bills WR Amari Cooper, and former Giants and Rams hero Odell Beckham, Jr.