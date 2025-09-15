Inside The Vikings

Vikings center Ryan Kelly enters concussion protocol, ruled out at half

Kelly has had multiple concussions throughout his career, which makes this a concerning development.

Will Ragatz

Vikings center Ryan Kelly has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday night's game.
Vikings center Ryan Kelly has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday night's game. / Images Courtesy of the Minnesota Vikings
In this story:

Vikings starting center Ryan Kelly is in the concussion protocol and is out for the remainder of Sunday night's game against the Falcons, the team announced at halftime.

Kelly left the game in the second quarter and went to the locker room to be evaluated for a concussion, the NBC broadcast revealed. Second-year player Michael Jurgens, a seventh-round pick who didn't see the field as a rookie, took over as Minnesota's center.

This is a concerning development because Kelly has a history of concussions. He had three documented concussions during his nine seasons with the Colts. Kelly missed five games due to one in 2017, then missed three games in 2023 due to two separate concussions.

The 32-year-old's history with such injuries is an important piece of context when thinking about his current situation. It's possible Jurgens could wind up being the Vikings' center for more than just the remainder of Sunday night's game.

The Colts elected not to extend Kelly's contract after the 2023 season, and 2024 wound up being his final year in Indianapolis. This spring, the Vikings signed Kelly to a two-year, $18 million contract, slightly over half of which is guaranteed.

Kelly made four Pro Bowls with the Colts and earned one second-team All-Pro nod. He played in 121 of a possible 148 regular season games (82 percent).

More Vikings coverage

feed

Published
Will Ragatz
WILL RAGATZ

Will Ragatz is a senior writer for Vikings On SI. He is a credentialed Minnesota Vikings beat reporter, covering the team extensively at practices, games and throughout the NFL draft and free agency period. Ragatz attended Northwestern University, where he studied at the prestigious Medill School of Journalism. During his time as a student, he covered Northwestern Wildcats football and basketball for SB Nation’s Inside NU, eventually serving as co-editor-in-chief in his junior year. In the fall of 2018, Will interned in Sports Illustrated’s newsroom in New York City, where he wrote articles on Major League Baseball, college football, and college basketball for SI.com.

Home/News