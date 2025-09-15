Vikings center Ryan Kelly enters concussion protocol, ruled out at half
Vikings starting center Ryan Kelly is in the concussion protocol and is out for the remainder of Sunday night's game against the Falcons, the team announced at halftime.
Kelly left the game in the second quarter and went to the locker room to be evaluated for a concussion, the NBC broadcast revealed. Second-year player Michael Jurgens, a seventh-round pick who didn't see the field as a rookie, took over as Minnesota's center.
This is a concerning development because Kelly has a history of concussions. He had three documented concussions during his nine seasons with the Colts. Kelly missed five games due to one in 2017, then missed three games in 2023 due to two separate concussions.
The 32-year-old's history with such injuries is an important piece of context when thinking about his current situation. It's possible Jurgens could wind up being the Vikings' center for more than just the remainder of Sunday night's game.
The Colts elected not to extend Kelly's contract after the 2023 season, and 2024 wound up being his final year in Indianapolis. This spring, the Vikings signed Kelly to a two-year, $18 million contract, slightly over half of which is guaranteed.
Kelly made four Pro Bowls with the Colts and earned one second-team All-Pro nod. He played in 121 of a possible 148 regular season games (82 percent).