O'Connell: Vikings will be smart with injured CB Stephon Gilmore this week
It sure sounds like the Vikings will be without veteran cornerback Stephon Gilmore for at least this week's game against the Falcons. The 34-year-old suffered a hamstring injury against the Cardinals, was unable to return, and won't practice on Wednesday. Head coach Kevin O'Connell said they don't think it'll be a long-term absence for Gilmore, but added that they're going to be smart with him at this point in the season.
"As we work through the week, there might be a chance (he gets some work in practice)," O'Connell said. "The good news is we avoided a serious, longer-term injury, but at the same time, we're into December now. He's given us a lot of great snaps. We're gonna make him sure that we're smart with him, but by no means hold him back if he's ready to go. Still early enough in the week where I can't really project that right now, but today, he will keep on rehabbing and recovering."
That feels like a coach not wanting to rule a player out, but indirectly acknowledging that he's a long shot to play. And it makes sense that the Vikings would exercise a bit of caution with one of the oldest players on their roster. Even after missing the second half against Arizona, Gilmore's 676 snaps played this season ranks fifth among all Minnesota defenders.
If Gilmore does miss this week's game, the Vikings would once again turn to Fabian Moreau alongside Byron Murphy Jr. and Shaq Griffin. Moreau was thrust into action against the Cardinals and struggled a bit, but O'Connell and Brian Flores have both expressed confidence in him this week.
The only other cornerback on the active roster is undrafted rookie Dwight McGlothern, who has been a healthy scratch for all 12 games so far. He made the 53-man roster after a strong training camp showing and could be in line to make his NFL debut this week.
"Had a great training camp," O'Connell said of McGlothern. "There's always that young DB that seems like they're making a play a day, and Dwight was definitely that. He's got really good natural skills to play the position and cover, fits in alignment with how we're playing a little bit tighter coverage now and getting up on people.
"That true coverage ability is something that's hard to find sometimes, especially with younger players. The fact that he was able to come in and demonstrate that right away — it's really just been a matter of being pretty healthy at that position. But I think his opportunities are coming. It could be this week. If he gets his opp, we know he's gonna be ready."
The Vikings also have ex-Cowboys cornerback Nahshon Wright and Kelvin Joseph on their practice squad. Joseph was just signed on Wednesday.
A full injury report will be released later this afternoon.