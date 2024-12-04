Vikings sign former second-round pick cornerback to practice squad
The Vikings have signed cornerback Kelvin Joseph to their practice squad, they announced on Wednesday.
Joseph is a former second-round pick who was taken 44th overall by the Cowboys in 2021. He appeared in 26 games for Dallas over his first two seasons, but started just three of them and played a total of 332 defensive snaps. He was then traded to the Dolphins in 2023 and has also had brief stints with Seahawks, Chiefs, and Colts over the last year.
In his career, Joseph has played nearly 600 total snaps on special teams, including 315 for the Cowboys in 2022. He appeared on ST for Indianapolis in a couple games earlier this season.
The Vikings signing Joseph to the practice squad gives them a bit more depth at the cornerback position after starter Stephon Gilmore injured his hamstring in Sunday's game against the Cardinals. Gilmore seems likely to miss at least one game.
Minnesota's top three corners without Gilmore are Byron Murphy Jr., Shaq Griffin, and Fabian Moreau. Rookie Dwight McGlothern is also on the active roster. Joseph joins Nahshon Wright, who was drafted by the Cowboys one round after him in 2021, on the practice squad. Wright was elevated to the active roster last week and played over McGlothern on special teams.
On Tuesday, the Vikings released RB Myles Gaskin from the practice squad and waived LS Jake McQuaide, signaling that Andrew DePaola will be coming off of IR and playing this week.