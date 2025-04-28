Once again, Vikings' undrafted free agent class ranks among NFL's best
Because the Vikings' 2025 draft class included just five selections, tied for the fewest in the league, it shouldn't come as a surprise that they're receiving mixed reviews for their haul. Some analysts liked what GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah did with limited draft capital. Others graded the class poorly, including The Athletic's Dane Brugler, who put Minnesota dead last in his draft rankings (although he did say "there wasn’t a class that I truly disliked this year" and acknowledged that volume had a lot to do with slotting the Vikings 32nd).
One byproduct of the Vikings' small draft class is that they had a lot of room to be aggressive in college free agency. Adofo-Mensah and company signed 20 undrafted players, filling out the bottom of their roster with both quantity and some intriguing quality. The Vikings have done well with UDFAs in recent years, most notably Ivan Pace Jr. in 2023, and they appear to have signed one of the best undrafted classes (on paper) in the NFL again this year.
Here's their full haul, organized by position:
Max Brosmer, QB, Minnesota
Tre Stewart, RB, Jacksonville State
Silas Bolden, WR, Texas
Robert Lewis, WR, Auburn
Dontae Fleming, WR, Tulane
Myles Price, WR, Indiana
Bryson Nesbit, TE, North Carolina
Ben Yurosek, TE, Georgia
Logan Brown, OL, Kansas
Joe Huber, OL, Wisconsin
Zeke Correll, OL, N.C. State
Tyler Batty, OLB, BYU
Chaz Chambliss, OLB, Georgia
Austin Keys, LB, Auburn
Dorian Mausi, LB, Auburn
Keenan Garber, CB, Kansas State
Zemaiah Vaughn, CB, Utah
Mishael Powell, S, Miami
Alex Williams, DL, Middle Tennessee State
Oscar Chapman, P, Auburn (international)
In part due to quantity, the Vikings' undrafted class ranks as the league's best based on the consensus big board put together by Wide Left's Arif Hasan. They signed one top-200 player on that board (Logan Brown) and four other players in the top 300.
In NFL.com's UDFA rankings, the Vikings signed the No. 1 offensive tackle (Brown), the No. 2 quarterback (Max Brosmer), the No. 6 tight end (Ben Yurosek), and the No. 1 edge rusher (Tyler Batty). They have five players — Brown, Joe Huber, Brosmer, Batty, and Chaz Chambliss — who ranked among Brugler's top 300. There appear to be several undrafted rookies who have a legitimate chance to make the Vikings' 53-man roster out of training camp this fall, or at least stick around on the practice squad.
In terms of pre-draft rankings, Brown is the headliner of the class. He's No. 143 on Hasan's consensus board and was No. 97 on Thor Nystrom's board. Brown was a five-star, top-20 overall recruit in the 2019 high school class, signing with Wisconsin. He was dismissed from the Badgers' program in 2022 due to an "internal incident" and transferred to Kansas, where he played the last two years. His technique needs work and the off-the-field incident may have contributed to him going undrafted, but Brown is a big-time athlete who could certainly make the Vikings' roster as a developmental tackle.
Another former Wisconsin offensive lineman, Huber, is a guard prospect who could be a versatile depth piece on the interior in a similar mold as Michael Jurgens, who the Vikings selected in the seventh round last year.
In terms of positional spotlight and the local angle, Minnesota QB Max Brosmer is probably the actual headliner of the class. He'll compete with Brett Rypien for the Vikings' QB3 job behind J.J. McCarthy and new backup Sam Howell.
At the skill positions, the player who might just have the clearest path to a roster spot of any Vikings UDFA is former Oregon State and Texas wide receiver Silas Bolden. Why? Because he's a dynamic punt and kick returner and is coming into a roster that doesn't have proven options at those spots. Tight ends Yurosek and Bryson Nesbit are both interesting, particularly Yurosek, who ran a 4.64 and had some productive years at Stanford before spending his final season at Georgia. And the only rookie running back the Vikings added, Tre Stewart, is a small-school prospect who racked up nearly 1,900 yards from scrimmage and 26 touchdowns last season.
Defensively, Batty and Chambliss are intriguing EDGE players who will compete with two of last year's notable UDFAs, Gabriel Murphy and Bo Richter, for roster spots. Batty, who turns 26 years old next week (he did a two-year mission in Spain before his BYU career), reportedly got over $250,000 guaranteed to sign with the Vikings. He has size and athleticism and was highly productive in college. Chambliss was tied with first-rounder Jalon Walker for the Georgia lead in sacks last season (6.5) and also provides special teams value.
Chapman, an Australian punter joining the Vikings through the NFL's International Player Pathway Program, could potentially push Ryan Wright for that job this offseason.