Minnesota Vikings UDFA tracker: Max Brosmer, Silas Bolden, more
The 2025 NFL draft has come to a close, which means it's UDFA time. The Vikings selected just five players in their draft class, which means they've got a lot of room to sign undrafted players, also known as college free agents, to round out their 90-man roster.
GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and his staff are always aggressive in adding UDFAs who they believe have a chance to make their roster or stick around on the practice squad. In previous years, they've added players like Ivan Pace Jr., Gabriel Murphy, Dwight McGlothern, and Taki Taimani that way.
Below, we'll be tracking all of the undrafted free agents who are reportedly signing with the Vikings on Saturday evening — starting with a quarterback many Minnesota fans will be familiar with.
Max Brosmer, QB, Minnesota
After trading for former Seahawks quarterback Sam Howell earlier in the day, the Vikings are adding a fourth QB to their room in Brosmer, who they hosted for a local visit during the pre-draft process. The New Hampshire transfer spent one year with the Gopphers and was pretty productive. He doesn't have eye-popping physical tools, but he throws with anticipation over the middle of the field and is capable of reading defenses effectively. He's getting a pretty nice bonus to sign with the Vikings.
The Vikings' QB room now includes J.J. McCarthy as the projected starter, Howell as his backup, Brett Rypien as QB3, and Brosmer as a developmental QB4.
Joe Huber, OL, Wisconsin
Huber is a 6'5", 310-pound lineman who started 38 games in his career at Cincinnati and Wisconsin, split between left guard, right guard, and right tackle. He was a third team All-Big Ten selection last season.
Silas Bolden, WR, Texas
Bolden spent four years at Oregon State, then transferred to Texas for his final season. He had 746 receiving yards and five touchdowns in 2023, and he also ran for 199 yards and five touchdowns in his career. Another thing he brings to the table is the ability to return kicks and punts, which he did quite a bit of in his career. He returned a punt for a touchdown in each of the last two seasons, including one in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals last year.
His deal with the Vikings reportedly comes with $205,000 guaranteed, which is another big price tag for a UDFA.
Dontae Fleming, WR, Tulane
Fleming is a 6'1" wideout who spent three years at Louisiana and two at Tulane. He had a career-high 598 receiving yards last year, averaging over 19 yards per catch. He also has some punt return experience.
Chaz Chambliss, OLB, Georgia
Chambliss recorded 6.5 sacks last season, which tied for the Bulldogs' team lead with first-rounder Jalon Walker. He's undersized and is a bit of an EDGE/LB tweener, but he's a gritty player with physicality and a relentless motor.
Oscar Chapman, P, Auburn
The Vikings are bringing in some competition for punt Ryan Wright. Chapman spent five years as Auburn's punter, averaging 43.5 yards per punt. He's got a powerful leg.
Tyler Batty, OLB/DL, BYU
Batty was highly productive across five years in college, racking up 33.5 tackles for loss. He's got size, length, and power to his game. He's a three-time team captain who was a first team All-Big 12 selection last year. Batty, who served a mission in Spain before going to BYU, is about to turn 26.
Bryson Nesbit, TE, UNC
Nesbit, the son of a former NFL offensive lineman, has some upside as a 6'5" tight end who mostly lined up in the slot in college. He's a pure receiving prospect at TE who had consecutive seasons with 500+ yards in 2022 and '23 before dealing with an injury last year. Nesbit didn't start playing football until he was a junior in high school.
Zeke Correll, OL, NC State
Correll was at Notre Dame for five years before spending last season with North Carolina State. He's a center with a good bit of starting experience at the college level.