One prospect Vikings should hope Bears, Packers, and Lions don't draft
The 2025 NFL draft is a little over two weeks away, and while most of our coverage here at Vikings On SI has focused on what Minnesota will do with the 24th overall pick — stay put or trade down? — it'll also be fascinating to see what the rest of the NFC North does in the first round. All four teams in arguably the best division in football will be looking to inject some additional talent into their rosters for both the present and future.
Let's take a look at each NFC North team and choose one player the Vikings should be hoping that team doesn't find a way to draft on Thursday, April 24th.
Chicago Bears (No. 10): Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
The Bears seem like a team poised to pounce on Jeanty if he makes it past the Raiders at No. 6. New head coach Ben Johnson comes from the Lions, who spent a top-12 pick on Jahmyr Gibbs in the 2023 draft and haven't regretted it for a second. Pairing Jeanty with D'Andre Swift could give Chicago an incredibly dynamic backfield, which would make life easier on Caleb Williams and the Bears' weapons in the passing game. They loaded up on the interior offensive line in free agency, and Jeanty might be the missing final piece to make the Bears' offense very scary.
Last year's Heisman runner-up, Jeanty looks like a truly special running back prospect. The Vikings should be hoping he ends up somewhere other than Windy City.
Green Bay Packers (No. 23): Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
There was a time in the pre-draft process when McMillan seemed very likely to be a top-15 pick and the second wide receiver drafted after Travis Hunter. Now, there's been buzz that he could fall later into the first round, perhaps behind receivers like Matthew Golden and Emeka Egbuka. McMillan sliding to the Packers at 23 would be scary for the Vikings and the rest of the division. He feels like a prospect that teams might regret overthinking. Over just the last two seasons, he racked up over 2,700 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns in 25 games. He's big, he's athletic, and he has outstanding body control.
The Packers famously haven't drafted a wide receiver in the first round since Javon Walker in 2002. They've got a bunch of solid players at that position, but no true No. 1. McMillan would change that. He appears to be miles better than Christian Watson, who they took 34th overall three years ago. Green Bay's Brian Gutekunst was reportedly the only GM at McMillan's pro day...
Detroit Lions (No. 28): Shemar Stewart, DL, Texas A&M
The Lions could really use some help on their defensive line alongside Aidan Hutchinson and Alim McNeill. Stewart is the kind of prospect who could potentially fall to them and be a nightmare for NFC North offensive lines if he reaches his potential. The Texas A&M product is a fascinating player in this year's draft because he's a truly ridiculous, rare athlete who happened to have just 4.5 sacks in three seasons with the Aggies. The disparity between his production and upside would seem to give him a somewhat wide range of draft outcomes. Maybe a team takes a chance on him in the top 15, or maybe he falls all the way toward the bottom of the first round.
If the Lions end up with Stewart — and their defensive coaches help him maximize his upside — good luck trying to block him and Hutchinson and McNeill at the same time. That would be a filthy trio.