'Most Likely' T.J. Hockenson Takes Pay Cut to Return to Vikings, Insider Says

If you thought tight end T.J. Hockenson's time in Minnesota was over, hold that thought.

Alec Lewis, one of the most respected Vikings insiders, said on his podcast Monday that he sees Hockenson returning to the Vikings next season on a restructured contract.

"My projection would be that it would probably be most likely that T.J. Hockenson would be on the team for 2026 at a different cap number," Lewis said on "The Alec Lewis Show."

Hockenson simply hasn't been the same player since suffering a torn ACL on Christmas Eve 2023 when Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph dove at his knees. In 15 games before the injury, Hockenson shredded defenses with 95 receptions for 960 yards and five touchdowns. In 25 regular-season games since then, Hockenson has 92 catches for 893 yards and five touchdowns.

However, Lewis notes that Hockenson was given an unfair shake last season because he was forced to stay inline and operate as a blocking tight end more than ever before because of the injuries star tackles Christian Darrisaw and Brian O'Neill were dealing with throughout the season.

"I think his 2025 season is pretty murky to evaluate because of the amount of work he had to do as a chipper on the edge, helping in pass protection," Lewis reasoned. "But I also didn't think that he probably had the most wiggle as a pass catcher. In contested spots, he wasn't always the most reliable, so I can't fathom that he plays on that $21 million cap number."

Hockenson's $21.2 million cap hit in 2026-27 is the highest among tight ends, just ahead of Philadelphia's Dallas Goedert ($20.5 million) and well clear of the third-highest cap hit for a tight end, which belongs to Buffalo's Dawson Knox at $17 million.

The Vikings signed Hockenson in August 2023 to a four-year, $66 million extension. His cap hit actually rises to $23.3 million in 2027-28. If the Vikings want to move on from Hockenson, they can cut him after June 1 to free up $16 million this season and $18 million next season, while absorbing $5,3 million in dead money each of the next two seasons, followed by a $1.7 million hit in 2028.

The day after the Vikings' 2025-26 season ended, former Vikings linebacker Ben Leber predicted that there is a "zero percent" chance Hockenson returns to Minnesota next season, noting that Hockenson being a healthy scratch in Week 18 may have been a cautionary decision to protect the Vikings if he had suffered an injury.

"If T.J. wants to be back and he's willing to shave off some money, that would make sense. If he's not, then maybe you're forced to move on," Lewis said.

