Only two players remain from Vikings' infamous 2022 draft class
Linebacker Brian Asamoah II being waived on Tuesday means that only two members of the Vikings' infamous 2022 draft class are still on the roster: WR Jalen Nailor and RB Ty Chandler.
Here's a look at what happened to the rest of the class:
- Round 1, S Lewis Cine: Cut in 2024
- Round 2, CB Andrew Booth Jr: Traded in 2024
- Round 2, G Ed Ingram: Traded in 2025
- Round 3, LB Brian Asamoah II: Cut in 2025
- Round 4, CB Akayleb Evans: Cut in 2024
- Round 5, DL Esezi Otomewo: Cut in 2023
- Round 5, RB Ty Chandler: Still on roster
- Round 6, OL Vederian Lowe: Traded in 2023
- Round 6, WR Jalen Nailor: Still on roster
- Round 7, TE Nick Muse: Cut multiple times
Nailor is a lock to make the roster this year and is expected to begin the season as the Vikings' No. 2 wide receiver due to Jordan Addison's suspension, but he's a pending free agent who seems unlikely to land a second contract in Minnesota. Chandler, who saw his role reduced massively last season, is currently in a battle for the No. 3 running back job with Zavier Scott. He's no sure thing to make the roster in two weeks.
It's legitimately an all-time bad draft class. GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, who had just been hired a few months earlier, made all kinds of trades during the draft, most notably moving down from 12 to 32 and passing on players like Kyle Hamilton and Trent McDuffie in the process. He wound up with four picks in the top 66, none of which amounted to anything in Minnesota. The only two selections that somewhat worked out were dart throws on skill-position players in the later rounds.
10 players were drafted. Only one or two will make it to a fourth season with the Vikings, and it's very possible that not a single one will stick around past their rookie deals. That's almost hard to do.
That draft class is still worth discussing because of how shockingly poorly it turned out. But to be clear, it should not be taken for more than what it is when discussing Adofo-Mensah's entire GM tenure in Minnesota. Since that first draft class, he's done a remarkable job of improving the Vikings' roster while making their salary cap situation healthier. That he's been able to build this incredible roster despite getting nothing from almost an entire draft class is actually quite impressive. His contract extension earlier this offseason was well-deserved.
Adofo-Mensah has said that he's learned a lot of lessons from that first draft. It certainly wasn't an ideal way to begin his tenure — it might just be the worst class in franchise history — but he and the Vikings have been able to overcome it and put the team in a strong competitive position for the present and future.