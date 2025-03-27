Pelissero: 'Very small percentage chance' Vikings door opens for Aaron Rodgers
- Rodgers' only realistic option appears to be with the Steelers.
- The report aligns with what Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said Wednesday.
Ope. Didn't see you there. Sorry for bumping into you with another report about Aaron Rodgers and the Minnesota Vikings. But since you're here, we're going to tell you what Tom Pelissero said Thursday during an interview with Jim Rome.
In short, Pelissero says there's still a "very small" chance that Rodgers ends up with the Vikings. That means Rodgers wearing purple and gold and playing two games in 2025 against the Packers is highly unlikely, and that Minnesota is moving forward with J.J. McCarthy as QB1.
"At this point, right now, sitting here late March, the Pittsburgh Steelers are the only opportunity that Aaron has," Pelissero told Rome. "Aaron had a high degree of interest in going to Minnesota. In my opinion, based upon what I know, I think that the way that this was reported in some corners — and the rumors were somewhat overblown — this was not like [the Vikings] were all in and going to sign Aaron Rodgers and then something went sideways and they changed their mind. It was always a long shot in Minnesota because they have a high degree of belief that J.J. McCarthy is going to be the guy."
Pelissero doesn't think anything will happen to make Minnesota change direction.
"We're in a very small percentage chance here that this thing changes and he has Minnesota open up," Pelissero said.
"So Aaron's choices right now are: Go to the Steelers, quiet down everything, get your future teammates to stop having to give podcast interviews, going like, 'Hey, you want to be a Steeler or you don't.' Just answer the questions, show you're all in.
"Or, you sit back and you say I'm not ready to make a decision right now and maybe you see whether it's Minnesota or something else, what might shake out of the trees. But the only other places right now that don't have clear starting quarterback plans are really Cleveland, and I don't see Aaron Rodgers going to Cleveland, and it's Tennessee, and I don't see Aaron Rodgers going to Tennessee."
Pelissero added that he won't be surprised if Rodgers makes a decision by the end of the week.
All of this seems to align with what Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah saying the Vikings aren't ever 100% out on anyone, but they're comfortable with their QB room at the moment.