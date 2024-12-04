Quips about tampering and expectations for a 'hostile' crowd: Cousins talks return to Minnesota
When Kirk Cousins returned to Washington for the first time after six seasons with the franchise, he wasn't sure where the visitors' locker room was located. It was a familiar stadium, one he'd been to countless times, but an unfamiliar experience.
Cousins is expecting a similar feeling on Sunday when his Atlanta Falcons visit the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.
"I had been to the Washington stadium many, many times, but I'd never been to it in that way, kind of felt like a rookie in that sense," Cousins told reporters on Wednesday. "That'll have the same feeling, I assume, on Sunday where it's — I've been here many times, but in this way, this is the first. ... But at the end of the day, you're there to go play a football game and go play your best and win and that's where your focus is, ultimately."
Cousins and the Falcons will be looking to snap a three-game skid when they take on the Vikings in Minneapolis on Sunday, and Cousins individually will be looking to bounce back from a four-interception dud in a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers last week. For Cousins, bouncing back from that performance is like bouncing back from any other low point in his career, which he's done time and time again. "Have to believe tough times don't last, tough people do," he said.
"We got to get back on the right track, and the best thing we can do is get another game here, so I would love to play (Wednesday), really, with how much you want to get back out there and get this taste out of your mouth," Cousins said. "That's what we're chasing for on Sunday is a much bettter outing, and they're not going to give it to us, I know that."
As for his expectations, aside from a tough game against a 10-2 Vikings team, is a loud crowd at U.S. Bank Stadium.
"They're great fans, they're great football fans," Cousins said. "I would think as a result they would make it as hostile as they can for us. It's a great fan base."
Among other expectations, Cousins said one thing that makes the return trip unique is the amount of people he'll know in the area. Usually the experience of playing on the road can be a lonely one, where you don't have many connections. Cousins obviously knows members of the Vikings staff and roster, as well as plenty of people throughout the Twin Cities.
Cousins tries to keep in contact, too, though he had jokes when a reporter asked him whether he still talks to Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell.
"I don't even know the rules nowadays with tampering, right?" Cousins quipped to lots of laughter from media at his press conference. "... I have friends in the league with other teams, so I don't know if friendships are allowed or not. But yeah, I do try to relate to people around the league, legally, and I don't know, I guess if it's illegal to text your friend, then I'm sorry. But yes, I do try to keep in touch with a lot of people there, and (O'Connell's) certainly one of them."