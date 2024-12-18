Raiders poach OLB Andre Carter II off Vikings' practice squad
The Las Vegas Raiders have poached second-year outside linebacker Andre Carter II off of the Vikings' practice squad, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapaport. He's joining their 53-man roster and could get a chance to play down the stretch due to Raiders star Maxx Crosby being out for the season.
Carter came to the Vikings in the same 2023 undrafted free agent class that brought them Ivan Pace Jr., who quickly proved to be an incredible find. There was similar excitement about Carter due to his incredible 2021 season at Army (16.5 sacks, 21 total TFL, 4 forced fumbles, 1 INT) and his remarkable size (6'6" and 255 pounds).
He made the Vikings' initial 53-man roster as a rookie and appeared in 12 games that season, playing 68 snaps on defense and 142 on special teams. He still needed plenty of development, but he looked like a potential long-term contributor.
In this year's preseason, Carter recorded nine pressures over the final two games and had two sacks in the finale against the Eagles. But on a team absolutely loaded at OLB, he was waived and landed on the practice squad to continue his development behind the scenes.
Now Carter figures to get an opportunity to show what he can do at the NFL level. There wasn't room for him in Minnesota, but the 24-year-old may still have a bright future.
The Vikings have Jonathan Greenard, Andrew Van Ginkel, Pat Jones II, and Dallas Turner at outside linebacker, so they'll be OK. They added both Turner and UDFAs Gabriel Murphy and Bo Richter this year, so losing Carter doesn't leave them without young depth at that position.
Minnesota now has an open spot to fill on its practice squad.
