Randy Moss reveals he's dealing with health issue, asks for prayers
If you see Randy Moss wearing sunglasses on ESPN, it's not a stylistic choice.
The former star Minnesota Vikings wide receiver, now an analyst at ESPN, revealed on both his personal Instagram page and the network Sunday that he's been dealing with a health issue, the reason Moss has been wearing the sunglasses on air. Moss was in good spirits and even quipped that ESPN's Adam Schefter calls them his "Michigan turnover glasses."
"I just wanted to let the viewers know that me and my wife, me and my family are battling something internally," Moss said on ESPN. "I have some great doctors around me. I couldn't miss the show; I wanted to be here with you guys. I feel great, but if y'all see me with these Michigan turnover glasses that I have on, it's not being disrespectful because I'm on television, I'm battling something. I need all the prayer warriors. God bless you all and thanks for the prayers."
Just before ESPN's Sunday NFL Countdown went live, Moss provided the same update on his Instagram page. He said that he was going to "get through it" and gave his followers a reminder not to ignore potential health-related issues.
"All you men, do your checkups, get your blood work done and we'll work through it," Moss said.
Moss played for the Vikings from 1998-2004 and again briefly in 2010. He had 982 receptions for 15,292 yards and 156 touchdowns in his career. Moss has worked as an analyst for ESPN since 2016 after previously working in media at FOX.