The first Vikings-Commanders injury report has QB updates for both teams

There's a lot to unpack from the first Vikings-Commanders injury report of the week, but we have to start with the quarterback news for both teams.

For the Vikings, J.J. McCarthy was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, which was the final hurdle he needed to clear in order to exit the NFL's concussion protocols. That puts him in line to start on Sunday, which has been the expectation since this week began.

For the Commanders, Jayden Daniels (elbow) was a limited participant. He's missed the last three games since suffering a left elbow injury against the Seahawks in Week 9. Daniels is practicing despite not yet being cleared for contact, and head coach Dan Quinn said they'll take it through Friday before making a decision. If Daniels sits again, Marcus Mariota would get another start.

The Vikings have some other injury big injury questions to follow on the offensive side of the ball. One pertains to running back Aaron Jones (shoulder), who was limited on Wednesday. He's believed to be day-to-day. Jordan Mason would be the Vikings' featured back if Jones can't go.

On the offensive line, left guard Donovan Jackson (ankle) did not practice, and his status for this weekend remains up in the air. Left tackle Christian Darrisaw was a full participant and is on track to return to the lineup, which is big.

"Donovan is not quite there yet from a standpoint of participating in practice," head coach Kevin O'Connell said. "But he's rapidly recovering and doing everything in his power to be on the field."

Blake Brandel is Jackson's backup at left guard. But Brandel, who entered the concussion protocol this week, was limited on Wednesday. Rookie Joe Huber is likely the third-string option.

There are quite a few other names on the injury report for the Vikings as well. Defensive tackle Levi Drake Rodriguez (neck) is the only other DNP. Also limited due to injury, in addition to Jones and Brandel, were Ty Chandler (knee), Jonathan Greenard (shoulder), Theo Jackson (neck), Ryan Kelly (hip), Josh Metellus (shoulder), and Jalen Redmond (hip).

Chandler, who has been on IR since Week 1, just had his practice window opened. Greenard returned from a two-week absence to play in Seattle. Kelly left the Seahawks game with a hip flexor issue but could play this week. Metellus and Redmond played in that game, but Theo Jackson did not.

The other notable injuries for the Commanders belong to linebackers Bobby Wagner (knee, DNP) and Frankie Luvu (shoulder, limited).

