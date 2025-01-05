Report: Alex Anzalone will make Lions return against Vikings
Alex Anzalone will be on the field for the Detroit Lions Sunday night in the mega showdown with the MInnesota Vikings.
That's the word Sunday morning from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, and if true it'll be Anzalone's first time playing since he broke his forearm Nov. 17 in a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The 30-year-old linebacker had eight tackles in Detroit's 31-29 win over Minnesota at U.S. Bank Stadium in Week 7. For the season, the weakside linebacker owns a 66.8 defensive grade from Pro Football Focus while doing his best work in coverage, where he has a 72.2 grade.
Anzalone and return specialist Khalif Raymond were both activated from injured reserve on Saturday. Raymond is also go for launch, giving Detroit a couple of key players back for the biggest game of the season.
What's on the line when the game kicks off at 7:20 p.m. CT? The winner will claim the NFC North title anad the No. 1 seed in the playoffs, which comes with home-field advantage and a first-round bye. The loser will fall to the No. 5 seed and hit the road next week to begin the playoffs.
Stay up to date on all things Vikings by bookmarking Minnesota Vikings On SI, subscribing to our YouTube channel, and signing up to receive our free Vikings newsletter.