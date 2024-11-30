Report: Falcons could explore trading Kirk Cousins if he struggles in final 6 games
Kirk Cousins has played only 11 games in a Falcons uniform. Could it end at 17 after the season?
ESPN's Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler wrote their weekly "latest buzz, predictions, questions, fantasy tips" piece on the site earlier this week and they spoke about Cousins' current situation with Atlanta.
"The next six games could determine a lot about Cousins' future. He had shown the ability to get hot, throwing for at least three touchdowns in three of his first nine games with the Falcons before the recent two-game slide," Fowler wrote. "I expect Atlanta to have a defined plan for Cousins that maximizes the passing game coming off the bye. But to your point, the results have been pretty good but not optimal."
The Falcons shockingly selected Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. with the eighth overall pick in last year's NFL Draft. It's clear that Atlanta is already planning for life without 36-year-old Cousins, despite signing him to a four-year $180 million contract this offseason.
Through 11 games this season, Cousins has completed 68.1% of his passes for 2,807 yards, 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions. The Falcons have a 6-5 record and currently sit atop the NFC South standings with a 1.5-game lead over the second-place Buccaneers.
"Cousins would have a trade market, but I can't think of a natural fit right now. The Raiders and Giants are in desperate need of a quarterback upgrade, but Cousins would prefer a contender, and neither team qualifies," Fowler continued. "Luckily for Atlanta, it doesn't have to do anything right now. And Cousins very well could remain in a Falcons uniform if the next six games go well."
If the Falcons lose their place on top of the NFC South and fail to make the playoffs, they could face a lot of pressure to move on from Cousins and hand the reins to their first-round pick. But, if Atlanta hosts a playoff game it could be a different story for the former Vikings' QB.