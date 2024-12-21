Report: Falcons likely to cut former Vikings QB Kirk Cousins
The Atlanta Falcons are likely to cut Kirk Cousins before mid-March, less than a year after he left the Minnesota Vikings to head to Georgia.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that "executives across the leave" believe Cousins' exit from Atlanta will happen before a $10 million roster bonus is due on Mar. 17, with Schefter citing "multiple sources" who say a split is now inevitable.
It comes in the week that Falcons made the decision to bench Cousins in favor of rookie QB Michael Penix, Jr., whom the Falcons drafted at No. 8 in March shortly after signing Cousins to a four-year, $160 million deal.
Given Cousins has a no-trade clause in his Falcons contract, Schefter notes that it's unlikely Atlanta will be able to find a suitable deal to trade Cousins, meaning he's likely to hit the free agent market for the second year running.
Cousins entered the season still recovering from the Achilles injury that ended his final year with the Vikings, and has struggled under center, with the tipping point for Atlanta coming after a 41-21 loss in Minnesota to the Vikings and a 15-9 win over the struggling Las Vegas Raiders, where Cousins threw for only 112 yards, one TD and one INT.
He still showed flashes of his old brilliance however, namely in the 31-26 win over the Tampa Bay Bucaneers in late October, when he threw for 276 yards and four TDs.
After moving on from Cousins, the Vikings signed Sam Darnold for a one-year, $10 million deal and drafted JJ McCarthy with the 10th pick of the 2024 NFL Draft.