Report: Kirk Cousins trade possible Saturday; Vikings 'could be involved'
- Browns, Steelers and Vikings named in report.
- Vikings considered "least likely" of the three.
The next 96 hours could be crazy in the NFL. Not only is the draft happening Thursday through Saturday, but names like Aaron Rodgers, Kirk Cousins and Tyreek Hill are floating in the rumor mill.
"The Browns, Steelers and possibly Vikings could be involved in a Cousins trade," writes Dianna Russini. "Minnesota is looked at as the least likely scenario, given its preference for J.J. McCarthy and that Cousins would need to sign off on any trade he is involved in. It’s believed that Cousins would be against any trade that involves sending him to a situation involving a young QB, similar to the situation he faced in Atlanta last year. If a trade were to happen, I’d expect it to go down on Saturday."
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported this week that Atlanta wants a trade partner to pay $20 million of the remaining guaranteed money left on Cousins' contract. He named the Steelers and Vikings as possible trade partners who might be willing to pay $10 million.
"There is a feeling around the league that a team, whether it is the Vikings or Steelers, might be willing to pay down roughly $10 million," Schefter reporrted Monday. "How much any team would be willing to pay also would influence the compensation it gives up. The higher the payment, the lower the draft compensation; the lower the payment, the higher the draft compensation. The Falcons and Cousins, who has a no-trade clause, recognize their future is not together, and how it will play out could very well be influenced by this draft."
If the Steelers wind up with Cousins, that would leave Rodgers lingering in free agency with very few options. Would Minnesota call him? Would he retire? Would another starting QB job open up via injury or trade?
The Browns have an obvious Cousins connection in head coach Kevin Stefanski, who was the quarterback coach and offensive coordinator for Cousins' first three seasons with the Vikings (2017-2019). But they also have Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and a rehabbing Deshaun Watson.
Enjoy the rumors. It could be a wild few days ahead in the NFL.