Report: Kirk Cousins would have given more consideration to Vikings return had he known Atlanta's draft plans
Former Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is taking part in his first training camp with the Atlanta Falcons this month. That might not be happening if Atlanta had been more up front with Cousins about their plans to draft a quarterback this year.
Less than two months after handing Cousins an eye-popping four-year, $180 million deal, the Falcons selected Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. with the eighth overall pick in the draft. It was a move that left many in the NFL stunned, including Cousins himself, who was reportedly left "shocked" and "disappointed" by the move.
In the weeks and months since the draft, Cousins has had plenty of opportunities to address the situation. In May, Cousins told the Bussin' With the Boys podcast that he had no beef with the organization over the pick. He also told Atlanta media he doesn't really "deal in hypotheticals" when asked if he would've come to Atlanta had he known they were going to select a QB. Cousins left the Vikings to join the Falcons because he got a better offer that he believed came with more long-term security as their starter.
The Vikings' decision to be upfront in their desire to draft a quarterback with one of their first round picks was a deciding factor in Kirk leaving after six years in Minnesota, according to a report from SI's Albert Breer in May. Cousins was very fond of Kevin O'Connell and the Vikings' organization during his six years there, saying on multiple occasions that he hoped to finish his career in Minnesota.
A new report from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Marc Raimondi says Cousins would have given "more consideration" to a one-year deal to return to Minnesota if he had known the Falcons were going to select a quarterback. The report states that a source close to Cousins said the veteran QB "did not feel misled by Atlanta" but that if both options were on the table, with full knowledge both teams were selecting a QB in the first round, a return to Minnesota would have been given more consideration.
Instead, the Vikings ended up signing veteran Sam Darnold to a one-year deal as a bridge option until 10th overall pick J.J. McCarthy is ready to take the reins of their offense.