Report: Minnesota Vikings 'not done with Darnold yet'
- The Vikings are reportedly trying to bring Darnold back for 2025.
- Is there any world where signing Darnold to a multi-year deal makes sense?
Not done with Sam Darnold yet? That's the word on the street from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, who says that despite Minneota being unlikely to use the franchise tag on Darnold before Tuesday's 3 p.m. CT deadline, they're trying to get a deal done to bring him back.
"We know the Minnesota Vikings have J.J. McCarthy, a young quarterback, a rookie last year who they really, really like, who would potentially be ready to come in and start. But they're not done with Darnold yet," Rapoport said.
"Free agency starts next week. Teams will have the opportunity to make offers to Sam Darnold. The Minnesota Vikings are going to use today and the next couple days to try to lock in Darnold themselves. Likely to be under $40 million, what the franchise tag would be, but they're going to try to get a deal and have Darnold come in and reboot for next year. We'll see where this all goes."
Does this mean the Vikings are entertaining the idea of signing Darnold to a multi-year extension?
Darnold would almost certainly get a multi-year contract from another team in free agency, so why would he take a one-year deal from anyone? If the Vikings signed him to an extension beyond the 2025 season, they would essentially be putting McCarthy on ice like the Green Bay Packer did with quarterback Jordan Love before he replaced Aaron Rodgers.
Doing so would burn more of McCarthy's rookie contract, which would also hamper Minnesota's ability to spend in free agency.
It doesn't make a lot of sense unless there's a scenario where Darnold would actually sign a one-year deal. Even then, it would eat into Minnesota's cap space when they have a bunch of other needs and limited draft picks.